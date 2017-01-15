W. Kan. students to receive Lt. Governor’s Citizenship Award

OFFICE OF THE GOV.

TOPEKA – Lieutenant Governor Dr. Jeff Colyer and Kansas State School Board Chairman Jim McNiece will tour Kansas schools announcing a new award honoring High School students who give back to their communities.

The Lieutenant Governor’s Community Service Award recognizes one Kansas high school junior and one senior from each Kansas high school. The award is a way to thank those exceptional students who answer the call to service and make their community a better place. This will be the first year of the Lt. Governor’s Citizenship Award with the intent to make it an annual award.

The Citizenship Award fits perfectly with the Kansas State Board of Education’s new Vision, Outcomes and College and Career Ready Definition. The award delivers a powerful message to encourage others to take action. Civic Engagement is about students sharing their skills and knowledge through actions intended to improve their communities. Students who possess such dedication to giving back deserve our gratitude.

Tuesday, January 17, 2017 tour schedule:

· 7:50 a.m. Arkansas City High School

· 10:15 a.m. Pratt High School

· 12:00 p.m. Garden City High School

· 2:15 p.m. Wichita at the Focht Instructional Service Center

Each award recipient will receive a personalized certificate of achievement along with a congratulatory letter from the Lt. Governor. School administrators will identify the award recipients.

Criteria for Selection:

· The individual has displayed a dedicated commitment to serving his or her community.

· The individual has volunteered his or her time to help those in need at a nonprofit, community organization, faith- based organization, business, school or national service program.

· The individual has consistently put the needs of others above his or her own.

· The individual has set themselves apart from his or her peers through service.

The deadline for submitting nominations is March 17th.