Sharon Katherine Cole, age 69, of Hays, passed away Friday, January 13, 2017 at Hays Medical Center.

Funeral services will be 3 PM Wednesday, January 18, 2016 at Brock’s-Keithley Funeral Chapel 2509 Vine Hays, KS 67601. Visitation will be Wednesday 11 AM – 3 PM at the funeral chapel.

A complete obituary is pending.