National Associated of Wheat Growers CEO will speak at Mahanttan event

By JORDAN HILDEBRAND

Kansas Wheat

National Association of Wheat Growers CEO Chandler Goule will address farmers during the annual Kansas Commodity Classic on Feb. 8. The Commodity Classic is the annual convention of the Kansas Corn, Wheat and Grain Sorghum Associations, and will take place at the Four Points by Sheraton Hotel, 530 Richards Drive, Manhattan, Kan., with registration beginning at 8:30 a.m. It is free to attend and includes a complimentary breakfast and lunch; however pre-registration is requested. All Kansas farmers are invited to the Kansas Commodity Classic.

While at the Kansas Commodity Classic, Goule, along with leaders from other national grain commodity organizations, will address hot topic issues in agriculture, such as the struggling farm economy and what to expect from imminent Farm Bill discussions.

Originally from Texas, Goule holds degrees from Texas A&M and George Washington University, and served as a Subcommittee Staff Director for the House Agriculture Committee before moving to the National Farmers Union in 2009 as Vice President of Government Relations. He was appointed Senior Vice President of NFU Programs in 2014. Goule started his tenure as NAWG CEO in July of 2016. In addition, he also serves as the executive director of the National Wheat Foundation.

In addition to the National Grain Commodity panel, the Kansas Commodity Classic will also have a market update from Matt Hines, Lowen and Associates. Hines joined Lowen and Associates, an agricultural price risk management consulting and professional commodity brokerage firm located in Manhattan, Kansas, in 2007. Hines is a graduate of Kansas State University with a dual degree in Agricultural Economics and Milling Science & Management with years of experience in the grain merchandising world.

Also included on the agenda is an interactive session discussing the 2018 Farm Bill. Lunch will be provided free of charge. Participants will hear from a keynote speaker from the U.S. Senate Agriculture Committee.

The Kansas Commodity Classic will be held February 8, 2017, at the Four Points by Sheraton Hotel, 530 Richards Drive, Manhattan, Kan. It is hosted by the Kansas Corn Growers Association, Kansas Association of Wheat Growers and Kansas Grain Sorghum Producers Association. The event is free to attend, but pre-registration is requested. Please go to http://kswheat.com/kscommodityclassic17 for Kansas Commodity Classic registration.