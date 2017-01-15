Jeanette Elizabeth (Skolout) Hartnett passed away on Thursday, January 12, 2017 at Holiday Resort Health and Rehab in Salina, Kansas at the age of 60. She was born on May 11, 1956 in Colby, Kansas to Frank and Mary Ann (Nelson) Skolout. She graduated from Colby High School with the Class of 1975, and was united in marriage to Glenn Hartnett on June 7, 1975 in Colby and eventually they made their home in Palco, Kansas. They were blessed with three children, Ashley, Luke, and Holly.

Jeanette was a loving wife, mother, and homemaker. She was always volunteering and very active in the community and school. She served on the Palco Public Library Board, and was a City Councilmember for the City of Palco. Some of her favorite times were spent supporting all of the activities the kids were involved with.

Jeanette is survived by her husband Glenn Hartnett of the home in Palco; mother Mary Ann Skolout of Hays; son Luke Hartnett of Topeka; daughters Ashley Hartnett of Topeka, and Holly Haselhorst and husband Jarod of Salina; brother Gene Skolout and wife Inez of Colby; sisters Marilyn Kopriva and husband Martin of Atwood, Pam Luedke and husband David of Atwood, and Jackie Skolout of Hays; and grandchildren Harrison Haines, Roenan Haselhorst, Darby Haselhorst, and Raef Haselhorst.

She was preceded in death by her father Frank Skolout.

It is written, “What does the LORD require of you? To act justly, to love kindness, and to walk humbly with God.” Jeanette showed us daily by her example how to give of ourselves, seeking to serve God and others. She leaves a legacy of love for family, friends, and neighbors and will be greatly missed, but never forgotten.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30am on Tuesday, January 17, 2017 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Plainville. Burial will follow in the Sacred Heart Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3:00-8:00pm on Monday at the funeral home with a Rosary at 3:00pm and Prayer Vigil and Rosary at 6:00pm.