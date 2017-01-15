Ida Marie Kuntz was born April 20, 1923 in Quinter, to Frank and Elizabeth (Leiker) Herzog. She passed away, January 11, 2017 at Cedar View Assisted Living, Hays, at the age of 93.

She attended school in Quinter. On January 18, 1944, Ida married Tony Kuntz at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Park. She was a lifetime resident of Park, and in 2013, she moved to Cedar View Assisted Living, Hays.

Ida was a loving homemaker whose hands touched many lives. She was a person who made sure everyone was greeted with a gentle, warm hug, was well cared for, had plenty to eat, and made everyone feel welcomed. Her hobbies included playing cards, quilting, crocheting rugs, reading, and watching the Royals. Her biggest joy was being with her family.

Ida had a deep and unwavering faith and was a member of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, the Daughters of Isabella, and the Altar Society.

Survivors include seven children, Robert and wife Kathy of Quinter, Eileen and husband, Richard Bergmann of Salina, Leon and wife Barbara of Tulsa, Oklahoma, Roger of Grainfield, Steve and wife Sharon of Ardmore, Oklahoma, Virgil and wife LeAnn of Abilene, Tina and husband, Jeff Wick of Wamego; a brother, Ralph Herzog of Hays; two sisters, Peggy Molitar of Offerle, and Deloris Fortin of Fort Collins, Colorado; seventeen grandchildren; twenty-four great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. Preceding her in death were two brothers, Leo and Herbert Herzog; three sisters, Matilda “Tillie” Kuntz, Josephine “Jessie” Waldman, Viola Ochs; and a granddaughter, Melissa Kuntz.

Ida was a person of values. She lived those values as she formed the foundation for a better life for her family and friends by passing those values on to them. We must all be grateful that we had an opportunity to be touched by her goodness and loving hands.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, January 18, 2017, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Park. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

Visitation will be Tuesday evening, from 5 to 7, with a parish vigil service following at 7. Both will take place at the funeral home in Quinter.

Memorials are suggested to Sacred Heart Church Cemetery. Donations to the cemetery may be sent to Schmitt Funeral Home, 901 South Main, Quinter, KS 67752.

