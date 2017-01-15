FHSU to host ‘David Pinkley: Resume Sage’ in February

FHSU University Relations

Fort Hays State University’s Society for Human Resource Management will host David Pinkley, at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, in the Beach/Schmidt Performing Arts Center.

Pinkley, founder of The Resume Sage, is a world-class executive recruiter and hiring expert who will talk about topics including interviewing, resume writing, LinkedIn, networking and negotiating.

“The program will be jam-packed with real stories, practical advice and a heaping spoonful of commonsense,” said Dr. LeAnn Brown, assistant professor of management.

“Pinkley can help you land your first job after graduation and draws from diverse professional and life experiences,” she said.

For more information and to view Pinkley’s bio, visit www.theresumesage.com/who_we_are.aspx.