Buy your licenses early and save big

PRATT – With a little advance planning, hunters and anglers can save big when buying their 2017 hunting and fishing licenses and turkey permits. If you buy your Hunting/Fishing Combo license before Feb. 1, you can save up to $10. Purchasing an Annual Hunting/Fishing Combo now will cost $42.50. After Jan. 31, the Hunting/Fishing Combo price will go up to $47.50. And buying Annual Hunting and Fishing licenses separately will cost $55.00.

Another great way to save is to purchase a five-year license. A Five-year Fishing or Five-year Hunting license is $102.50, which is a savings of $35 compared to buying five annual hunting or fishing licenses over the same period. A Five-year Hunting/Fishing Combo license is $182.50, which is a savings of $30 compared to purchasing five Early-buy Combos or $55 in savings compared to purchasing five regular combo licenses annually.

Spring turkey hunters can save by purchasing a Spring Turkey Permit Combo, which includes a Spring Turkey Permit and Spring Turkey Game tag, available only through March 31. A resident Spring Turkey Combo sells for $37.50. After March 31, you’ll spend $45 purchasing a Spring Turkey Permit and Turkey Game Tag separately.

Ensure you get the best deal by buying early. Licenses and permits can be purchased online at www.ksoutdoors.com or at any of the 600 license vendors across the state.