Police search for Kansas suspect after Friday shooting

SHAWNEE COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Shawnee County are investigating a shooting and searching for a suspect.

Just after 9p.m. on Friday, police responded to the area of SW 6th and SW Tyler in Topeka after report of a shooting, according to a media release.

The victim told police he got into an argument with an older, male acquaintance that pulled a handgun and shot him.

The man fled the scene on foot. The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries and is expected to recover, according to police.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to call Topeka Police.