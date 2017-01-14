Fort Hays State announces fall 2016 Deans Honor Roll

FHSU University Relations

Deans at Fort Hays State University have named 1,471 students to the Deans Honor Roll for the fall 2016 semester.

The list includes undergraduate students only. To be eligible, students must have enrolled in 12 or more credit hours and have a minimum grade point average of 3.60 for the semester. Full-time on-campus and FHSU Virtual College students are eligible.

Students are listed alphabetically by county and city, state and city, or country and city with their classifications and, for those who have declared them, majors. Students without classifications are students seeking second degrees or are students who, though full time, are not seeking degrees.

ALLEN

Iola: Lanita Kay Walser is a junior majoring in sociology.

ANDERSON

Greeley: Jeanette Alicia Rogers is a junior majoring in psychology.

ATCHISON

Atchison: Rebecca Jo Parsons is a senior majoring in general studies (human services).

Joseph Dean Schmidt is a junior majoring in English (teaching).

BARBER

Kiowa: Mikala Lyn Gillig is a senior majoring in radiologic technology.

Kay-Leigh Ann Myers is a junior majoring in education.

Sharon: Kendra Leigh Inslee is a junior majoring in art (graphic design).

BARTON

Claflin: Meritt Cullen Hammeke is a junior majoring in English (teaching).

Breanna Nicole Holmes is a junior majoring in nursing.

Aubrey Lynn Kempke is a senior majoring in accounting (public).

Ruth Anne Potter is a sophomore majoring in art (graphic design).

Taylor Marie Rolfs is a freshman majoring in radiologic technology.

Ellinwood: Morgan Michele Choitz is a senior majoring in social work.

Kristi Lynn Dewerff is a senior majoring in elementary education.

Rachel Marie Doll is a sophomore majoring in education.

Great Bend: Brandon Michael Ball is a sophomore majoring in technology studies (technology education).

Selam Caren Ball is a junior majoring in chemistry (biochemistry).

Brigette Nicole Barker is a junior majoring in psychology.

Colby Allen Barton is a sophomore majoring in biology (natural resources).

Jose Andres Batres is a freshman majoring in physics.

Michala Rose Bieker is a freshman majoring in education.

Colbi M. Brooks is a senior majoring in elementary education.

Trenton Michael Burhenn is a senior majoring in art.

Amy Lynn Christopher is a senior majoring in radiologic technology.

Kaylie Marie Doll is a junior majoring in radiologic technology.

Holly Ann Foster is a senior majoring in political science.

Rachel E. Harris is a senior majoring in elementary education.

Kelly Jo Hart is majoring in elementary education.

Jordan B. Klima is a senior majoring in finance (financial planning).

Kaylan Janel Lagerman is a freshman majoring in psychology.

Evan Michael Lane is a junior majoring in health and human performance (exercise science).

Ashley Victoria Lockwood is a junior majoring in psychology.

Peter R. Marston is a senior majoring in accounting.

Macy Grace Moyers is a freshman majoring in biology.

Nicholas Edwin Moyers is a senior majoring in biology (health professions).

Devani Lizeth Prieto is a junior majoring in social work.

Emilie Renee’ Regier is a junior majoring in nursing.

Darla Kaye Saindon is majoring in elementary education.

Elizabeth A. Swigart is a senior majoring in social work.

Maria Elizabeth Tucker is a senior majoring in health and human performance (K-12 teaching and coaching).

Markie Renee Umphrey is a junior majoring in psychology.

Danette June Unruh is a senior majoring in radiologic technology.

Jenna Leigh Williams is a senior majoring in radiologic technology.

Hoisington: Heather Dawn Bitter is a freshman majoring in general studies.

Alan David Collier is majoring in health and human performance (K-12 teaching and coaching).

John David Henderson is a senior majoring in accounting (public).

Cara Lynn Moore is a senior majoring in social work.

Matraca Lane Ochs is a senior majoring in English (literature).

Crista Marie Robinson is majoring in elementary education.

Karisa Corrine Schremmer is a freshman majoring in accounting.

Presley Denae Smith is a junior majoring in education.

Andrea B. Willesden is majoring in elementary education.

Odin: Kami Danae Maxwell is a senior majoring in psychology.

BOURBON

Fort Scott: Kelsey Demott is a senior majoring in elementary education.

BROWN

Everest: Justine Renee Kimmi is a junior majoring in management.

Hiawatha: Ariel Nicole Blanton is a senior majoring in psychology.

BUTLER

Andover: Sarah L. Giebler is a junior majoring in agriculture.

Thomas James Giebler is a freshman majoring in art (graphic design).

Rebecca Taylor Stevenson is a senior majoring in early childhood unified education.

Augusta: Laci Lea Carsten is a senior majoring in education.

Jennifer June Hummel is a senior majoring in education.

Trent Cameron Lockamy is a senior majoring in information networking and telecommunications (comp networking).

Madison Jo Macari is a junior majoring in tourism and hospitality management.

Jessica Lee Mason is a junior majoring in education.

Bailey Lane Ritchey is a junior majoring in general studies.

Heather Renee Spyres is a senior majoring in information networking and telecommunications (Web and mobile application development).

Gabriel Nicole Swartz is a sophomore majoring in biology (pre-physical therapy).

Jayme L. Whitlow is a senior majoring in education.

Douglass: Kandice Kaye Wright is a senior majoring in organizational leadership.

El Dorado: Tina Renee Jehner is a freshman majoring in management (human resource).

Kaylie Elizabeth Towles is a senior majoring in organizational leadership.

Elbing: Richard Kent Wright is majoring in elementary education.

Rose Hill: Ashly Nicole Runnells is a senior majoring in management (human resource).

Towanda: Cassie Hall is a senior majoring in elementary education.

Mary Lynne Luebbert is a junior majoring in organizational leadership

Michael Dietrich Isbill is a senior majoring in information networking and telecommunications (comp networking).

Whitewater: Ashley Nicole Bain is a senior majoring in marketing.

Paulette Elaine Claassen is a senior majoring in general studies (child development).

CHAUTAUQUA

Sedan: Teresa Faye Thompson is a senior majoring in organizational leadership.

Erin Michelle Warren is a senior majoring in elementary education.

CHEROKEE

Galena: Doris L. Adams-Scott is a senior majoring in management.

CHEYENNE

Bird City: Jacob Gary Brubaker is a sophomore majoring in political science.

St. Francis: Kattie Lynn Jenik is a freshman majoring in accounting.

CLARK

Ashland: Giles Francis Fox is a senior majoring in physics.

Minneola: Michaela Jo Strecker is a freshman majoring in radiologic technology.

CLAY

Clay Center: Macy Linea Franson is a sophomore majoring in nursing.

Molly Mckenna Greene is a junior majoring in general studies.

Amy L. Hammel is a junior majoring in general studies (massage studies).

Cody Dean Moon is a junior majoring in athletic training.

Nicole Katherine Ohlde is a freshman.

Dillon Jon Steppe is majoring in radiologic technology.

Morganville: Lorren B. Williams is a sophomore majoring in nursing.

Wakefield: Emilie Catherine Pearson is a sophomore majoring in medical diagnostic imaging.

CLOUD

Aurora: Allissa L. Kearn is a senior majoring in elementary education.

Clyde: Kaylee Gail Mosher is a senior majoring in elementary education.

Concordia: Kirstyn Dayne Dvorak is a sophomore majoring in political science.

Drew Kenneth Erkenbrack is a senior majoring in elementary education.

Jordynn Elise Gumm is a senior majoring in elementary education.

Amanda Louise Lawrence is a senior majoring in general studies (education).

Kayla Ann Sicard is a senior majoring in marketing.

Amber Marie Squires is a senior majoring in elementary education.

Zoe Lyn Walsh is a junior majoring in marketing

Miltonvale: Ryan Dean Perkins is a junior majoring in technology studies (technology education).

COFFEY

Burlington: Madisson Jesse is a sophomore majoring in communication sciences and disorders.

Peyton Darbi Suter is a senior majoring in communication sciences and disorders.

Lebo: Thane Elliott Barker is a junior majoring in agriculture (animal science).

COMANCHE

Coldwater: Brena Helene Alexander is a senior majoring in health and human performance (K-12 teaching and coaching).

Abby Leigh Gales is a sophomore majoring in health and human performance (sport and exercise therapy).

Protection: Ana Celeste Robles is a junior majoring in radiologic technology.

COWLEY

Arkansas City: Rachel Louise McAfee is a senior majoring in early childhood unified education.

Rakiyah M. Taylor is a senior majoring in management (human resource).

Lacey D. Whetstone is majoring in elementary education.

Udall: Brock Sullivan Batley is a senior majoring in organizational leadership.

Nicole Lynn Maurer is a senior majoring in mathematics (teaching)

DECATUR

Oberlin: Katie Louise Glading is a senior majoring in music (education).

Baron Jon Green is a junior majoring in justice studies.

Mckenna Paige O’hare is a sophomore majoring in art.

Garrett A. Smith is a junior.

Alexandra Lynn Waterman is a freshman majoring in history.

DICKINSON

Abilene: Kevin Michael Bacon is a sophomore majoring in art.

Isabelle Kate Barbieri is a freshman majoring in nursing.

Gavin James Blehm is a freshman majoring in music (education).

Kellsi Lin Brantley is a senior majoring in early childhood unified education.

Kiley Michelle Crider is a senior majoring in health and human performance (K-12 teaching and coaching).

Brittany Marie Duer is a sophomore majoring in agriculture (education).

Brandon Lee Jones is a sophomore majoring in music (education)

Megan Marie Keller is a junior majoring in education.

Jenna Ann Klein is a sophomore majoring in biology (pre-med and pre-dentistry).

Jennifer Grace Petz is a freshman majoring in nursing.

Sarah Ann Stout is a freshman majoring in nursing.

Chapman: Dana Obermeyer is a senior majoring in general studies.

Kade Michael Sims is a sophomore majoring in justice studies.

Enterprise: Christian Edward Meuli is a senior majoring in mathematics.

Thomas Gene Meuli is a sophomore majoring in athletic training.

Solomon: Alexa Jo Ritter is a sophomore majoring in radiologic technology.

Woodbine: Rowe A. Hinkle is a senior majoring in history (secondary education).

DOUGLAS

Eudora: Wade Griffin Briscoe is a sophomore majoring in psychology.

Mckenzie Leigh Henderson is a freshman majoring in organizational leadership.

Lawrence: Kyle Allan Christensen is a freshman majoring in computer science.

Lucie M. Costanza is majoring in education.

David Mitchell Massey is a sophomore majoring in computer science.

Douglas Wayne Rhodus is a senior majoring in general studies.

Amanda Carey Ryan is a freshman majoring in radiologic technology.

Abigail Marie Schmidtberger is a junior majoring in biology (cellular and molecular).

Emily Thornton is a freshman.

EDWARDS

Kinsley: Camelle Iliene Deege is a junior majoring in biology (health professions).

Coryell L. Deege is a senior majoring in history.

Lewis: Daniel A. Saenz is a sophomore majoring in political science.

ELLIS

Ellis: Kori Lea Clark is a sophomore majoring in psychology.

Ryan Michael Downing is a junior majoring in computer science.

Sidney Ann Gottschalk is a junior majoring in athletic training.

Alicia Laurel Kroeger is a senior majoring in tourism and hospitality management.

Sarah Jane Mick is a sophomore majoring in psychology.

Sydney Potvin is a senior majoring in communication sciences and disorders.

Brianna Rohr is a freshman majoring in nursing.

Channing D. Rutherford is a senior majoring in health and human performance.

Garrett Thomas Sander is a junior majoring in political science.

Jensen Nicole Scheele is a senior majoring in athletic training.

Laura Morgan Witt is a freshman majoring in nursing.

Olivia Anne Zody is a senior majoring in elementary education.

Hays: Joshua James Adcock is a sophomore majoring in biology (health professions).

Shayleigh Brooke Allison is a freshman majoring in psychology.

Braden Ray Allmond is a freshman.

Dillando Allotey is a junior majoring in justice studies.

Rebecca Dawn Applebee is a senior majoring in technology studies (technology education).

Sierra Archer is a senior majoring in communication sciences and disorders.

Jessica Renae Babyak is a sophomore majoring in biology (pre-occupational therapy).

Madison Rhea Bainter is a senior majoring in justice studies.

Brooks David Barber is a freshman majoring in marketing.

Molly Ann Barnett is a junior majoring in business administration.

Naomi Elizabeth Basgall is a senior majoring in general studies.

Miranda Grace Basinger is a sophomore majoring in education.

Laurie Jo Beard is a senior majoring in health and human performance (health promotion).

Jasmine Theresa Beaulieu is a junior majoring in psychology.

Max Edmund Befort is a sophomore majoring in music (education).

Dina Benitez is a senior majoring in elementary education.

Stephanie Jean Beougher is a junior majoring in psychology.

Matthew J. Binder is a senior majoring in finance.

Zachary D. Binder is a senior majoring in accounting.

Megan Marie Bird is a senior majoring in psychology.

Isaiah L. Blackmon is a freshman majoring in athletic training.

Darcy Nicole Bonzo is a senior majoring in sociology.

Robert West Borthwick is a junior majoring in justice studies.

Steven Kylie Bradley is a sophomore majoring in general studies.

Simone Nicole Brewer is a freshman majoring in art.

Kaylee A. Brin is a freshman majoring in radiologic technology.

Kelsi Nicole Broadway is a senior majoring in business education (teacher licensure).

Kacie Madison Brous is a freshman majoring in finance.

Kylie Shae Brown is a freshman majoring in social work.

Skyler Nicole Brown is a junior majoring in social work.

Aubree Ann Broyles is a senior majoring in art (graphic design).

Rylee Michelle Broyles is a junior majoring in justice studies.

Katie Diann Brzon is a senior majoring in English (literature).

Mallory Renee Buresh is a senior majoring in elementary education.

Shanna Kay Butel is a senior majoring in elementary education.

Ashley Rene Butler is a sophomore majoring in education.

Jessica Louise Buxton is a junior majoring in organizational leadership.

Brett Christopher Chrisler is a senior majoring in physics.

Leonardo Ferreira Cleto is a junior majoring in art (graphic design).

Darbi Kae Cook is a sophomore majoring in health and human performance.

Carley Christine Cordova is a senior majoring in radiologic technology.

Haley Breanne Corkill is a senior majoring in communication sciences and disorders.

Daniel Thomas Cory is a sophomore majoring in technology studies (construction management).

Brittney Nicole Dannels is a junior majoring in early childhood unified education.

Reaghan A. Davis is a senior majoring in general studies (psychological).

Taylor Nicole Deboer is a freshman majoring in physics.

Ashli K. Dinkel is a senior majoring in geography.

Shelby Mae Dinkel is a senior majoring in general studies (general business).

Alissa Ann Donnelly is a senior majoring in accounting.

Mckenna Ann Duffy is a sophomore majoring in radiologic technology.

Rebecca Duke is majoring in communication sciences and disorders.

Cheyenne Camille Ellard is a junior majoring in management.

Elizabeth Mary Emerson is a freshman majoring in geology.

Ethan Wayne Espinosa is a senior majoring in history (secondary education).

Mariela Estrada is a freshman majoring in education.

Nathan Laine Felton is a senior majoring in psychology.

Nicole Elizabeth Feyerherm is a junior majoring in English (writing).

Brian Leigh Fisher is a senior majoring in biology (fishery).

Adam Christopher Flax is a sophomore majoring in music (education).

Brooke Elizabeth Forinash is a freshman majoring in tourism and hospitality management.

Leroy Franco is a junior majoring in justice studies.

Caleb Joe Garner is a sophomore majoring in sociology.

Zachery Earl Glass is a junior majoring in computer science.

Spencer Alan Goff is majoring in mathematics (teaching).

Heidi Marie Gottschalk is a sophomore majoring in accounting.

Kaylor Jene Gottschalk is a sophomore majoring in education.

Sarah Lynn Gottschalk is a senior majoring in radiologic technology.

Chelsea Elaine Greenough is a senior majoring in organizational leadership.

Vincent A. Griego is a senior majoring in medical diagnostic imaging.

Kirsten Renee Haas is a junior majoring in art.

Ryan Joseph Hammerschmidt is a junior majoring in mathematics.

Brandon Craig Hardwick is a sophomore majoring in justice studies.

Jared Haynes is a freshman majoring in accounting.

Katelyn Nichole Hecker is a senior majoring in elementary education.

Olivia Kate Herbel is a freshman majoring in nursing.

Diane Michelle Hernandez-ramirez is a junior majoring in organizational leadership.

Shawn Allen Herrman is a junior majoring in health and human performance (sport and exercise therapy).

Katie Lynn Hipp is a senior majoring in communication sciences and disorders.

Taylor Leigh Hodny is a junior majoring in radiologic technology.

Allison E. Hohmann is a senior majoring in early childhood unified education.

Amele Reine Hounakey-Akakpo is a junior majoring in accounting.

Brady Joseph Hutchison is a sophomore majoring in technology studies.

Chelsea Ijeoma Iheme is a senior majoring in psychology.

Ella Alexandria Ingram is a junior majoring in tourism and hospitality management.

Gracie Jobeth Jackson is majoring in social work.

Rachel Elaine Jacobs is a junior majoring in health and human performance (recreation).

Cole Thomas Jacobsen is a freshman majoring in nursing.

Andrea Jamiel is a senior majoring in psychology.

Joshua Allen Jecha is a sophomore majoring in information networking and telecommunications (comp networking).

Alicia Johnson is a freshman.

Tessa Marie Johnson is a sophomore majoring in art.

Amy Kathleen Jordan is a senior majoring in psychology.

Madison Noel Kaus is a senior majoring in communication sciences and disorders.

Riley Daniel Kaus is a senior majoring in management.

Courtney M Keener is a junior majoring in social work.

Alyssa Grace Keil is a sophomore majoring in nursing.

Elizabeth Rose Kemper is a freshman majoring in art.

Kaila D. Kirchner is a senior majoring in physics.

Morgan A. Klaus is a freshman majoring in nursing.

Brenden Edward Koenigsman is a freshman majoring in marketing.

Shante Alise Korbe is a junior majoring in general studies (psychological).

Diedre Linn Kramer is a senior majoring in biology (botany).

Cody Joseph Kreutzer is a sophomore majoring in general studies (theatre).

Tessa Jane Kriss is a freshman.

Russell William Krug is a sophomore majoring in geology.

Alexandria Mehaffey Kultgen is a freshman majoring in political science.

Kaelin Alan Leach is a freshman majoring in art.

Pace L. Leggins is a senior majoring in art (graphic design).

Amanda Rae Legleiter is majoring in marketing.

Bailee Renae Leiker is a sophomore majoring in radiologic technology.

Emily Katherine Leiker is a senior majoring in tourism and hospitality management.

Jocelyn C Lemus is a sophomore majoring in psychology.

Mackenzie Kay Lewis is a junior majoring in justice studies.

Andrew L. Lewton is majoring in health and human performance (K-12 teaching and coaching).

Carly M. Locke is a junior majoring in history.

Eli J. Lohrmeyer is a sophomore majoring in biology (pre-med and pre-dentistry).

Estefania Lopez-Barrafon is a senior majoring in health and human performance.

Jenna Marie Luebbers is a sophomore majoring in justice studies.

Rachel Megan Luedders is a sophomore majoring in tourism and hospitality management.

Hailey Marie Mandeville is a senior majoring in psychology.

Chelsea Marcotte is a senior majoring in justice studies.

Tara D. Marlett is a senior majoring in social work.

Patricia R. Martinez is a senior majoring in medical diagnostic imaging (ultrasound).

Matt David Maskus is a senior majoring in radiologic technology.

Ryan Andrew Mayorga is a sophomore majoring in technology studies (construction management).

Lisa Ellen McCormick is a senior majoring in sociology.

Blake Paul McGinnis is a senior majoring in radiologic technology.

Marissa Jennine McHugh is a senior majoring in English (writing).

Mary Kathryn Menendez is a junior majoring in sociology.

Kyler Ryan Meyers is a senior majoring in technology studies (industrial technology).

Hannah Therese Michaud is a freshman majoring in radiologic technology.

Monica Rose Michaud is a junior majoring in computer science.

Lauren D. Moeder is a freshman majoring in organizational leadership.

Rebekah L. Moritz is a senior majoring in elementary education.

Natalie Jo Morris is a senior majoring in agricultural business.

Hannah Diane Mosier is a senior majoring in justice studies.

Brittany Rolf Munoz is a sophomore majoring in management.

Shaila Joelle Naegele is a freshman majoring in nursing.

Madelyn Rose Norris is a freshman majoring in nursing.

Payton L. Nowlin is a junior majoring in health and human performance (health promotion).

Cameron Joseph O’Connor is a senior majoring in health and human performance.

Aaron Michael Orth is a senior majoring in music (technology).

Jennifer Michelle Patrick is a sophomore majoring in social work.

Derek Lee Peckham is a senior majoring in biology (pre-med and pre-dentistry).

Jarred Alan Penton is a sophomore majoring in physics.

Brandy Marie Pfeifer is a freshman majoring in nursing.

Janae E. Powell is a sophomore majoring in communication sciences and disorders.

Madison Marie Prough is a freshman majoring in education.

Xiaojia Qu is a sophomore majoring in international business and economics.

Allison Ann Rome is a freshman majoring in radiologic technology.

Monica Catherine Rome is a senior majoring in music (education).

Kenny Allen Rounkles is a junior majoring in radiologic technology.

Kevin Andrew Rounkles is a junior majoring in justice studies.

Rylie Nichol Rowland is a sophomore majoring in nursing.

Zachary Jae Rundle is a sophomore majoring in information networking and telecommunications (comp networking).

Leisha J. Sadler is a senior majoring in biology (botany).

Adam Robert Schibi is a junior majoring in accounting (public).

Mattison Lynn Schlaefli is a sophomore majoring in biology (pre-med and pre-dentistry).

Caleb Michael Scholz is a junior majoring in technology studies (industrial technology).

Megan Rose Schroeder is a junior majoring in biology.

Kiera Nicole Schwarz is a senior majoring in finance (banking).

Jessica Rashell Shields is a senior majoring in English (literature).

Maleigha Andrea Siglinger-Albers is a senior majoring in English (teaching).

Jaici Lynn Simon is a senior majoring in English (teaching).

Molly Ann Slansky is a junior majoring in psychology.

Ashley Marie Smith is a junior majoring in art.

Mallory Georganne Smith is majoring in nursing.

Raegan Leigh Snyder is a junior majoring in nursing.

Bethany Ellen Staab is a sophomore majoring in social work.

Candace Mae Staab is a senior majoring in art (studio).

Taylor Marie Staab is a junior majoring in elementary education.

Dylan Jonathan Steffen is a senior majoring in general science (biology).

Rebecca Lynn Stegman is a sophomore majoring in organizational leadership.

Courtney Jo Storer is a senior majoring in radiologic technology.

Rachel Marie Stritt is a freshman majoring in psychology.

Alexis Marie Summers is a sophomore majoring in nursing.

Emily Ann Swart is a junior majoring in education.

Andrew Michael Taylor is a junior majoring in finance.

Aaron Chad Thieman is a junior majoring in technology studies (technology education).

Jared Alexander Thom is a freshman majoring in health and human performance.

Flaubert Ameli Toulaboe is a freshman majoring in finance.

Laura Arlene Truman is a sophomore majoring in agriculture (animal science).

Amanda Micaela Urrego is a senior majoring in art.

Jared Thomas Vitztum is a freshman majoring in finance.

Aislinn Walters is a junior majoring in music (education).

Qian Wang is a senior majoring in general studies.

Alexis Kay Wasinger is a sophomore majoring in communication (public relations and advertising).

Morgan Renae Weber is a freshman majoring in communication sciences and disorders.

Raeleann Rose Weigel is a freshman majoring in finance.

Katherine Anne Weisenborn is a freshman.

Braiden Joseph Werth is a sophomore majoring in biology (pre-med and pre-dentistry).

Lakin Marie Werth is a senior majoring in mathematics (teaching).

Samantha Sue Whitmer is a sophomore majoring in education.

Olivia Rose Wiesner is a junior majoring in tourism and hospitality management.

Jared D. Willhoft is a junior majoring in finance.

Amber Frances Wooldridge is a senior majoring in elementary education.

Tyler John Wooldridge is a senior majoring in finance (financial planning).

Lauren Kelsey Wright is a senior majoring in art (studio).

Jiadan Zang is a sophomore majoring in international business and economics.

Corinne Elizabeth Ziegler is a senior majoring in accounting.

Ethan John Ziegler is majoring in agriculture (education).

Victoria: Logan Joseph Braun is a sophomore majoring in finance.

Melanie Marie Burton is a senior majoring in radiologic technology.

Valerie Renee Colip is a senior majoring in elementary education.

Ashley Marie Dome is a senior majoring in elementary education.

Maegan Marie Karlin is a sophomore majoring in nursing.

Michael Allen Lang is a junior majoring in information networking and telecommunications (comp networking).

Audra Katelynn Nowak is a junior majoring in radiologic technology.

Rebecca Mae Pray is a senior majoring in radiologic technology.

Emily Hope Schumacher is majoring in nursing.

Tara Whipple is a senior majoring in health and human performance (sport and exercise therapy).

ELLSWORTH

Ellsworth: Anna Katherine Hand is a senior majoring in political science.

Haley Nicole Koralek is a senior majoring in social work.

Kourtenay Rebecca Sherwood is a senior majoring in education.

Holyrood: Connor Joseph Phelan is a junior majoring in geography.

Wilson: Emmery Taylor Ristvedt is a freshman majoring in radiologic technology.

Jake William Stoppel is a senior majoring in agriculture (education).

Ashley Maree Templeton is a senior majoring in organizational leadership.

FINNEY

Garden City: Chase D. Anderson is a junior majoring in information networking and telecommunications (digital media production and journalism).

Rachel Jean Anliker is a junior majoring in finance (economics).

Allison Rae Bird-Heiman is a junior majoring in education.

Anthony Michael Calderon is a senior majoring in justice studies.

Melissa Hahn is a senior majoring in elementary education.

Alberto Hernandez-Martinez is a junior majoring in art (studio).

Peter Nguyen La is a senior majoring in health and human performance (exercise science)

Hannah J. Lindo is a senior majoring in art.

Tristan Robert Lindo is a senior majoring in art.

Abel Adrian Medina is a junior majoring in psychology.

Stephanie Ann Mulligan is a senior majoring in general studies (child development).

Jill D. Oden is majoring in early childhood unified education.

Ariel M. Oller is a freshman majoring in health and human performance.

Jayden Alysse Speer is a senior majoring in communication.

Maria Vicente-Ramos is a junior majoring in psychology.

Cody Alexander Worden is a junior majoring in management.

Holcomb: Courtney Rachelle Nemechek is a sophomore majoring in art (graphic design).

Sergio Alejandro Perez is a junior majoring in information networking and telecommunications (digital media production and journalism).

Erin M. Sizemore is a freshman majoring in general studies (massage therapy).

Rylee Denae Staab is a freshman majoring in justice studies.

April Elizabeth Taylor is a senior majoring in elementary education.

Dena L. Walck is a junior majoring in general studies.

Pierceville: Rebecca Darlene Wyatt is a junior majoring in general studies.

FORD

Bucklin: Katherine Suzanne Huelsman is a senior majoring in psychology.

Dodge City: Rachelle Dawn Banning is a senior majoring in nursing.

Kimber L. Barry is a senior majoring in early childhood unified education.

Cami R. Bates is a senior majoring in justice studies.

Brenna Lea Briggs is a senior majoring in elementary education.

Sheila Cabello is a junior majoring in education.

Madison Nicole Duran is a freshman majoring in biology (health professions).

Emily Gonzalez is a junior majoring in education.

Hannah Elizabeth Mazza is a senior majoring in psychology.

Lauren Allene Oldham is a junior majoring in communication sciences and disorders.

Norma Iadira Olivares is a junior majoring in finance (banking).

Angelica R. Perez is a junior majoring in psychology.

Yvonne Griselda Ramirez is a senior majoring in education.

Amelia Richter is a freshman.

Armando Rubio is a junior majoring in accounting.

Chantel Sanchez is a senior majoring in art (graphic design).

Maddison Shea Schlegel is a junior majoring in biology (pre-physical therapy).

Chantal Marie Solorzano is a freshman majoring in nursing.

Ashley Anne Stephenson is a senior majoring in health and human performance (K-12 teaching and coaching).

Kristen Elise Taylor is a senior majoring in early childhood unified education.

Amelia Marie Thomas is a freshman majoring in education.

Jacob Charles Thomas is a senior majoring in biology (pre-physical therapy).

Alejandra Velez is a junior majoring in social work.

Austin Michael Weiser is a junior majoring in health and human performance (sport management).

Summer Dawn Wilson is a senior majoring in health and human performance.

Spearville: Melissa Dawn Barnett is a senior.

Erica Lee Heeke is a freshman majoring in education.

Joshua Renner is a senior majoring in English (writing).

Aubrey Renee Stimpert is a junior majoring in medical diagnostic imaging.

Wright: Kirsten Ann Theis is a junior majoring in education.

FRANKLIN

Ottawa: Chloe Michal Brown is a freshman majoring in organizational leadership.

Pomona: Amber Michelle Booton is a senior majoring in general studies (education)

Princeton: Joshua Atchison is a junior majoring in psychology.

Wellsville: Ashley C Smith is majoring in elementary education.

GEARY

Fort Riley: Jessica Arlene Borgerding is a senior majoring in sociology.

Junction City: Brooke Nicole Bliss is a freshman majoring in accounting (public).

Katie Lynn Cech is a junior majoring in organizational leadership.

Hannah Karina Hanson is a freshman majoring in political science.

Catherine Anne Liedman is a freshman majoring in education.

Kathryn Olivia Westerhaus is a freshman majoring in biology (education).

Amanda Whitebread is a sophomore majoring in psychology.

GOVE

Grainfield: Tuker John Gillespie is a junior majoring in agricultural business.

Tayler Paige Petersen is a freshman majoring in chemistry.

Grinnell: Paige Nicolle Ramey is a freshman majoring in education.

Clayton Eugene Schwarz is a freshman majoring in health and human performance (sport management).

Erin M. Walz is a senior majoring in early childhood unified education.

Park: Hannah C. Waldman is a freshman majoring in agricultural business.

Quinter: Hannah Sue Albin is a junior majoring in elementary education.

Kayla Jean Bell is a freshman majoring in education.

Taya Thornburg is a freshman majoring in nursing.

Shayla Wente is a sophomore majoring in education.

Blaine Thomas Wertz is a sophomore majoring in biology (pre-med and pre-dentistry).

GRAHAM

Hill City: Courtney Danielle Lawellin is a senior majoring in nursing.

Karel Renee’ Schulz is a junior majoring in English (teaching).

Shelby K. Stewart is a senior majoring in organizational leadership.

Ashley Carol Strathman is a junior majoring in biology (education).

GRANT

Ulysses: Kyler Jordan Barlow is a junior majoring in history.

Elpidio Cortez is a senior majoring in accounting (public).

Marcus Anthony Cortez is a junior majoring in biology (pre-med and pre-dentistry).

Lesha M. Doyle is majoring in elementary education.

Kurtis Ray Rodriguez is a sophomore majoring in management (human resource).

Harley Torres is a senior majoring in art (studio).

GRAY

Cimarron: Brittnee Pingsterhaus is a junior majoring in health and human performance.

Will Allen Pingsterhaus is a senior majoring in mathematics (teaching).

Teresa DC. Reimer is a junior majoring in general studies.

Olivia Meghan Stewart is a freshman majoring in nursing.

Brynn Elizabeth Walker is a sophomore majoring in radiologic technology.

Copeland: Katelyn Rene Unruh is a senior majoring in elementary education.

Ensign: Lloyd David Clair is a senior majoring in health and human performance (K-12 teaching and coaching).

Ingalls: Kaisha J. Batman is a freshman majoring in information networking and telecommunications (digital media production and journalism).

Isaac Matthew Baxa is a sophomore majoring in geology.

Jordyn Camry Cure is a freshman majoring in radiologic technology.

Montezuma: Cassy Denae Watson is a sophomore majoring in education.

GREELEY

Tribune: Kashli Janae Holthaus is a freshman majoring in agricultural business.

Troy Onsby Wineinger is a senior majoring in health and human performance (sport and exercise therapy).

GREENWOOD

Eureka: Katherine Ann Ring is a junior majoring in education.

HAMILTON

Syracuse: Amy Lynn Norton is a junior majoring in health and human performance (K-12 teaching and coaching).

HARPER

Anthony: Shawn Daniel Nulik is a sophomore majoring in health and human performance (K-12 teaching and coaching).

Michael Joseph Stainbrook is a senior majoring in information networking and telecommunications (comp networking).

Heather Marie Watts is majoring in elementary education.

Harper: Tiffany Marie Hartson is a junior majoring in management (human resource).

Angie Ord is a senior majoring in education.

HARVEY

Burrton: Kaetlin Weninger is a junior majoring in nursing.

Brianna Jo Zimmerman is a junior majoring in management.

Halstead: Amy Lorraine Hiebert is a senior majoring in elementary education.

Hesston: Samantha S. Clauson is a senior majoring in education.

Elizabeth Faye Reimer is a senior majoring in art (graphic design).

Newton: Taylor Christine Burns is a sophomore majoring in nursing.

HASKELL

Satanta: Kacey Renee Smith is a senior majoring in psychology.

Sublette: Trevor Wayne Leverett is a junior majoring in political science.

HODGEMAN

Jetmore: Alex Lee Ford is a senior majoring in technology studies (industrial technology).

Ashley A. Frusher is a senior majoring in education.

Nicholas William Shiew is a freshman majoring in biology (health professions).

JACKSON

Holton: Jacob Andrews is a sophomore.

Shellby Ann Dunn is a senior majoring in psychology.

Jessica L. Huyett is majoring in education.

Taylor Joseph Schuetz is a junior majoring in agricultural business.

Nathan Eugene Smith is a freshman.

Kasie Dawn Vandonge is a senior majoring in political science.

Hoyt: Laura Louise Deltoro is a senior majoring in general studies.

Netawaka: Tyler Francis Bloom is a freshman majoring in physics.

JEFFERSON

McLouth: Travis P. Riley is a sophomore majoring in biology (wildlife).

Meriden: Hannah Rose Magathan is a freshman majoring in management.

Ashley Elizabeth Turpin is majoring in organizational leadership.

Ozawkie: Taylor Insook Willits is a senior majoring in psychology.

Winchester: Amy Hickman is a senior majoring in education.

JEWELL

Burr Oak: Lexis Kennedy Jeffery is a sophomore majoring in medical diagnostic imaging.

Esbon: Grant A. Davis is a sophomore majoring in agricultural business.

Formoso: Eric Austin McFarlane is a junior majoring in English (teaching).

Jewell: Trenton Joseph Duskie is a senior majoring in elementary education.

Mankato: Heather L. Eaton is a sophomore majoring in English (teaching).

Allison Marie Railsback is a freshman majoring in agricultural business.

JOHNSON

Gardner: Shawn Henry Hardeman is a junior majoring in justice studies.

Brandie Lynette Irby is a senior majoring in general studies (education).

Paige M. Johnson is a sophomore majoring in justice studies.

Leawood: Ashley Baker is a junior majoring in general studies (human services).

Lenexa: Christopher Robert Hammond is a senior majoring in psychology.

Mission: Brock Carter Arvesen is a freshman majoring in geology.

Jason Michael Foster is a senior majoring in political science.

Olathe: Steven A. Bolin is a junior majoring in psychology.

Bailey Paige Boxberger is a freshman majoring in health and human performance (sport management).

Conner Andrew Erckert is a sophomore majoring in justice studies.

Kacey Love Kennett is a freshman majoring in health and human performance (sport and exercise therapy).

Esther Renee Lovesee is a junior majoring in general studies.

Aaron Keefe McGovern is a sophomore majoring in English.

Camron Burkes McGovern is a junior majoring in nursing.

Alysia Diane Meek is a senior majoring in elementary education.

Haydee Polet Reyes is a junior majoring in organizational leadership.

Amy L. Schneider is a junior majoring in communication sciences and disorders.

Reinette Strydom is a senior majoring in radiologic technology.

Karla L. Trimble is majoring in elementary education.

Daniel Scott Tuttle is majoring in information networking and telecommunications (comp networking).

Nicholas A. Varvel is a sophomore majoring in biology (wildlife).

Overland Park: Makynna Abigail Whyte is a freshman majoring in radiologic technology.

Anna Marie Wilson is a junior majoring in nursing.

Darla Jean Wright is a senior majoring in sociology.

Prairie Village: Juliana E. Ames is a freshman.

Cassie Lyn Bahr is majoring in elementary education.

Shawnee: Alexis S. Crispin is a junior majoring in accounting (public).

Paul Dresvyannikov is a freshman majoring in education.

Beth A. French is a senior majoring in early childhood unified education.

Pamela Coralynne Hammond is a sophomore majoring in sociology.

Chelsea N. Hargrove is majoring in elementary education.

Stephanie Dawn House is a junior majoring in education.

Dani Nicole Leon is majoring in education.

Alexander Lee Schmidt is a freshman.

Hadley Anne Tharp is a senior majoring in justice studies.

Brooks Alexander Wright is a freshman majoring in finance (financial planning).

KEARNY

Lakin: Veronica Aparicio is a senior majoring in elementary education.

Jordyn Mychelle Crum is a sophomore majoring in nursing.

Robin Jannie Ritsema is a freshman majoring in psychology.

Darrie Ray Rogers is a senior majoring in social work.

Melissa Rae Williams is a senior majoring in art education.

KINGMAN

Cunningham: James Dean Fitzsimmons is a junior majoring in agricultural business.

Ariane Elizabeth Moore is a junior majoring in education.

Kingman: Jessica Renee Brockleman is a junior majoring in education.

Jodi Lynn Kaufman is a junior majoring in education.

Breck Alexander Knoblauch is a sophomore majoring in management.

Sydney Michel Kostner is a freshman majoring in English (writing).

Jordan Kay Thimesch is a freshman majoring in accounting.

KIOWA

Greensburg: John David Colclazier is a junior majoring in political science.

Haviland: Jayci Marie Arredondo is a junior majoring in general studies (networking).

Elizabeth Penner-Hiebert is a sophomore majoring in physics.

Mullinville: Dena Jean Liggett is a junior majoring in nursing.

LABETTE

Parsons: Robert Lee Queen is a junior majoring in sociology.

Kayla Christine Wilson is a junior majoring in management.

LANE

Dighton: Clayton Salvatore Capra is a senior majoring in music (education).

Tasha Lenae Root is a freshman majoring in management.

Tristan Rhea Wilson is a freshman majoring in English (teaching).

Healy: Kiara Chambrie Sharp is a senior majoring in English (writing).

LEAVENWORTH

Basehor: Jacob David Lutgen is a freshman.

Jennifer Ogden is a sophomore majoring in education.

Samuel C. Pahls is a sophomore majoring in health and human performance (K-12 teaching and coaching).

Courtney Paige Robinson is a freshman majoring in nursing.

Fort Leavenworth: Staci Bell is a junior majoring in education.

Leavenworth: Melissa Ann Elliott is a sophomore majoring in justice studies.

Rachel Loretta Johnson is a junior majoring in justice studies.

Margaret Mary Marino is a senior majoring in education.

Megan Martindale Rust is a junior majoring in organizational leadership.

Emily L. Wecas is a freshman majoring in biology (natural resources).

Tonganoxie: Mackenzie Lee Cadue is a senior majoring in information networking and telecommunications (Web and mobile application development).

LINCOLN

Sylvan Grove: Tristan I. Dickerman is a freshman majoring in geosciences (geography).

Timothy Kirk Schulteis is a sophomore majoring in agriculture (education).

LINN

Centerville: Heidi Lauren Wade is majoring in education.

Mound City: Ashton Michelle Schuler is majoring in early childhood unified education.

Christina Gail Spencer is a senior majoring in elementary education.

Pleasanton: Shannon Dee Ballinger is a senior majoring in elementary education.

LOGAN

Monument: Fred Mast Schertz is a freshman majoring in chemistry.

Oakely: Tori Lee Ryburn is a junior majoring in elementary education.

Laura Dennis is a junior majoring in finance.

Shaylyn Janae Glassman is a senior majoring in early childhood unified education.

Eric Lee Rucker is a junior majoring in health and human performance (recreation).

Jared Dean Smith is a junior majoring in political science.

Winona: Faith Elizabeth Edwards is a senior majoring in agricultural business.

LYON

Emporia: Gwendalyn Jo Clements is a sophomore majoring in general studies.

Melissa Sue Kurtenbach is majoring in psychology.

MARION

Goessel: Kodi Lynn Steiner is a sophomore majoring in general studies.

Marion: Danielle Brooke Litke is a senior majoring in early childhood unified education.

Peabody: Leslie Elizabeth Cain is a senior majoring in geography.

MARSHALL

Beattie: Gayle Cecelia Skalla is a senior majoring in elementary education.

Frankfort: Kelly Ann Horigan is a senior majoring in education.

Marysville: David Charles Heck is a sophomore majoring in health and human performance (exercise science).

Cassie Marie Pralle is a senior majoring in social work.

McPHERSON

Lindsborg: Leah Denae’ Phillips is a freshman majoring in nursing.

McPherson: Magan Marie Alexander is a freshman majoring in nursing.

Aaron Christopher Elsasser is a senior majoring in technology studies.

Kale Curtis Harrison is a senior majoring in computer science.

Casey Ann Higgins is a junior majoring in justice studies.

Ashley Nicole Plenert is a senior majoring in communication sciences and disorders.

Kathleen Cavell Powers is majoring in elementary education.

Laura A. Sharp is a senior majoring in general studies (gerontology).

Moundridge: Samantha Nell Knoll is a junior majoring in nursing.

MEADE

Fowler: Marshall Lee Marrs is a sophomore majoring in biology (pre-med and pre-dentistry).

Meade: Austin Jansonius is a junior majoring in management.

Lexus Lynn Luetters is a freshman majoring in education.

Jayden Rudzik is a sophomore majoring in nursing.

Plains: Tiana Marie Couch is a senior majoring in radiologic technology.

MIAMI

Louisburg: Sydney Danielle Dixon is a sophomore majoring in medical diagnostic imaging (ultrasound).

Osawatomie: Megan Michelle Russell is majoring in elementary education.

Paola: Daniel Joseph Fisher is a freshman majoring in management (human resource).

Kaylee Renee Hill is a junior majoring in education.

Patricia Lea Shields is majoring in elementary education.

MITCHELL

Beloit: Shannon M. Abram is a senior majoring in elementary education.

Emily Rose Brandt is a senior majoring in political science.

Madeline Mccall Brown is a junior majoring in education.

Desiree Leigh Edwards is a sophomore majoring in communication sciences and disorders.

Karen Kay Maccrory is a junior majoring in education.

Arrica Lynn Overmiller is a sophomore majoring in radiologic technology.

Maeve N. Spangler is a freshman majoring in communication sciences and disorders.

Cierra Jean Thiessen is a senior majoring in elementary education.

Cawker City: Jaden Robert Flower is a sophomore majoring in justice studies.

Tipton: Samantha Dawn Hollerich is a freshman majoring in nursing.

Erin Ann Schroeder is a senior majoring in radiologic technology.

MONTGOMERY

Coffeyville: Brandi Jo Perez is a senior majoring in elementary education.

Independence: John P. McGowan is a junior majoring in management.

Hanna Nicole Selman is a junior majoring in art (studio).

MORRIS

Council Grove: Lydia Leshai Grimmett is a senior majoring in sociology.

White City: Mindy Morgan Stilwell is a senior majoring in education.

Lindsey Sue Wey is a senior majoring in management.

MORTON

Elkhart: Yessenia Valentina Gonzales is a sophomore majoring in education.

NEMAHA

Seneca: Cody Ray Honeyman is a senior majoring in psychology.

NEOSHO

Chanute: Lindsey Donovan is a senior majoring in organizational leadership.

Aaron Maloun is a junior majoring in information networking and telecommunications (comp networking).

Paige Noelle Reinhardt is a senior majoring in education.

Tyler D. Stoldt is a junior majoring in organizational leadership.

Hannah Elizabeth Wolf is majoring in elementary education.

NESS

Brownell: Andrew J. Flax is a senior majoring in agricultural business.

Ness City: Kaitlyn Dinges is a sophomore majoring in agricultural business.

Matthew Wade Frank is a senior majoring in accounting (public).

Thomas William Frusher is a senior majoring in agricultural business.

Ransom: Linda Michell Carter is majoring in elementary education.

Krystina Lynn Caudill is a senior majoring in social work.

Casey Richard Kraus is a senior majoring in geology.

Utica: Joni Rae Johnson is a senior majoring in general studies.

Elizabeth Lund is a junior majoring in elementary education.

Madeline Nicole Withington is a sophomore majoring in management (human resource).

NORTON

Almena: Audrie R. Burge is a freshman majoring in psychology.

Melissa Mae Hawks is a senior majoring in elementary education.

Lenora: Carson Colby Kaiser is a senior majoring in art (graphic design).

Norton: Ashley Ann Hildebrand is a junior majoring in art (graphic design).

Julia Elise Kent is a senior majoring in art.

Kylie May Nuzum is a senior majoring in early childhood unified education.

Raenee Virginia Patterson is a freshman majoring in organizational leadership.

Tina Tanner is a sophomore majoring in political science.

Jerry Wayne Tolle is a junior majoring in justice studies.

OSAGE

Carbondale: Haley Elizabeth Gray is a senior majoring in psychology.

Osage City: Cherida Renee Dewitt is a junior majoring in sociology.

Overbrook: Emily Jo Linder is a freshman.

Lacy Lashay Smith is a junior majoring in education.

OSBORNE

Downs: Tonja Renee Bisnette is a senior majoring in early childhood unified education.

Kendra Kay Brummer is a sophomore majoring in agricultural business.

Makinlie Jade Hennes is a freshman majoring in art (graphic design).

Trystan Blake Schlaefli is a sophomore majoring in biology (pre-physical therapy).

Brandon Marshall Smith is a senior majoring in health and human performance.

Natoma: Jacob Paulino Chambray is a sophomore majoring in organizational leadership.

Callie Jo Dunlap is a sophomore majoring in communication (organizational).

Corey Jon Dunlap is a senior majoring in health and human performance (K-12 teaching and coaching).

Matthew William Macconnell is a freshman majoring in chemistry.

Dean Spencer Masters is a freshman majoring in chemistry.

Osborne: Katie Michelle Girard is a senior majoring in elementary education.

Katherine Jane Hindman is a senior majoring in communication.

OTTAWA

Bennington: Ryein Paige Hensley is a sophomore majoring in psychology.

Michaelyn Marie Laflen is a sophomore majoring in radiologic technology.

Dustin Powell Stanley is a freshman majoring in organizational leadership.

Delphos: Brik Darron Thompson is a freshman majoring in health and human performance (sport and exercise therapy).

Minneapolis: Nicole Maria Forte is a freshman majoring in athletic training.

Lucy Deanna Giles is a junior majoring in health and human performance (exercise science).

Erica Lynn Jones is a senior majoring in information networking and telecommunications (digital media production and journalism).

Kyler Mick is a freshman majoring in physics.

Lindsay Renae Shupe is a freshman majoring in psychology.

Tescott: Chelsea Lynn Jonte is a senior majoring in biology (education).

PAWNEE

Garfield: Paul Marcus Kirkwood is a senior majoring in information networking and telecommunications (digital media production and journalism).

Larned: Jennifer Anne Applequist is a freshman.

Holly Kay Corman is a senior majoring in early childhood unified education.

Brent A. Hemken is a junior majoring in justice studies.

Jessica Mick Johnson is a senior majoring in general studies.

Alexis Nicole Langdon is a sophomore majoring in accounting.

Kelsey Anne Milhon is a senior majoring in radiologic technology.

Reagan Mckenzie Quick is a senior majoring in accounting.

Shyann Dawn Robison is a sophomore majoring in education.

Lauren May Zerr is a sophomore majoring in social work.

Rozel: Tristen Kyle Galliart is a senior majoring in organizational leadership.

PHILLIPS

Glade: Kollette Danielle Keeten is a sophomore majoring in art (graphic design).

Erika K. Norris is a junior majoring in education.

Phillipsburg: Mindy Lauren Gower is a junior majoring in education.

Elizabeth Leidig is a freshman majoring in nursing.

Susan Elaine Mahathey is a freshman majoring in general studies.

Amy Jean Stapel is a junior majoring in radiologic technology.

Raegan Leigh Vanderplas is a senior majoring in education.

Alyse J. Weishaar is a senior majoring in early childhood unified education

Prairie View: Regan Michael Kats is a freshman majoring in agriculture (animal science).

POTTAWATOMIE

Emmett: Stephani Lynne Robbins is a junior majoring in management.

Havensville: Tawni Ann Myers is a senior majoring in elementary education.

Onaga: Michael Eric Eisenbarth is a freshman majoring in communication (journalism).

Jarod David Gronewoller is a sophomore majoring in technology studies (construction management).

Abbigail P. Nider is a senior majoring in elementary education.

St. George: Cassidy Lee Cheever is a freshman majoring in nursing.

St. Marys: Anne-Sophie Clotilde Dalmasso is a sophomore majoring in English.

Emmett Gregory Tooley is a sophomore majoring in biology (cellular and molecular).

Wamego: Heather Marie Benton is a sophomore majoring in philosophy.

Serena Marie Fellers is a senior majoring in psychology.

Westmoreland: Haley Marie Lenauer is a senior majoring in art (graphic design).

PRATT

Pratt: Stormy Layne Flemming is a senior majoring in psychology.

Dayla Janae Garten is majoring in early childhood unified education.

Lauren Louise McClain is a senior majoring in management.

Alexandria Eileen Oeding is a junior majoring in sociology.

Tonya Lynn Younie is a junior majoring in elementary education.

RAWLINS

Atwood: Emily Rose Chessmore is a senior majoring in elementary education.

Olivia Bridget Chvatal is a freshman majoring in accounting.

Anthony J. Vrbas is a senior majoring in agriculture (education).

McDonald: Anna-Lura Elizabeth Frisbie is a sophomore majoring in accounting (public).

RENO

Abbyville: Ryce Mckenzie Stuckey is a senior majoring in art (graphic design).

Buhler: Molly Klarice Spencer is a sophomore majoring in psychology.

Haven: Kylee Renee Davis is a junior majoring in nursing.

Shelby Marie Davis is a freshman majoring in psychology.

Denise Ruth Powell is a senior majoring in elementary education.

Micah Christine Schmutz is a junior majoring in psychology.

Hutchinson: Christina Marie Caudillo is a junior majoring in sociology.

Phillipe Ruben Diaz is a freshman.

Carla Elizabeth Eash is a junior majoring in psychology.

Miranda J. Engelken is majoring in business education (teacher licensure).

Bailey Elizabeth Flint is a junior majoring in elementary education.

Jessica Reed Hayes is a senior majoring in art.

Skylar William Hayes is a senior majoring in psychology.

Joshua William Hermes is a senior majoring in music (education).

Lindsey Beth Hurford is a sophomore majoring in biology (pre-med and pre-dentistry).

Alyssa Richelle McCandless is a junior majoring in elementary education.

Jolene K. Mora is a senior majoring in general studies.

Jared Ray Ridder is a senior majoring in biology (pre-med and pre-dentistry).

Joey Allison Schneider is a senior majoring in education.

Vannessa Small is a senior majoring in education.

Adison Beth Strawn is a junior majoring in social work.

Colton Kristopher Waters is a senior majoring in health and human performance (recreation).

Evan Christopher Wondra is a senior majoring in technology studies (industrial technology).

Nickerson: Kathryn Ann Henke is a senior majoring in radiologic technology.

Pretty Prairie: Shanay Darlene Wewe is a sophomore majoring in nursing.

South Hutchinson: Andrew William Strain is a junior majoring in geology.

REPUBLIC

Belleville: Savanna Diane Awalt is a senior majoring in education.

Mandy Lynn Davis is majoring in elementary education.

RICE

Lyons: Cody Kade Clarke is a freshman majoring in finance (economics).

David Tyler Crawford is a junior majoring in information networking and telecommunications (comp networking).

Monica Paola Gamez is a freshman.

Cheyenne Tucker Nave is a senior majoring in elementary education.

Kayla Lee Reid is a sophomore majoring in organizational leadership.

Sterling: Hunter Ryan Hewitt is a junior majoring in agricultural business.

RILEY

Manhattan: Breanna Lane Durnil is a sophomore majoring in management (human resource).

Claire Elizabeth Kringen is a sophomore majoring in nursing.

Jessie Anne Kujawa is a junior majoring in health and human performance (health promotion).

Madison Mittie is a freshman majoring in communication sciences and disorders.

Lynn Christine Robinson is a junior majoring in education.

Lee Witt is a senior majoring in international business and economics.

Ogden: Nichole Ashley Smith is majoring in elementary education.

Riley: Stacy Janae Pachta is a senior majoring in agriculture (animal science).

ROOKS

Damar: Kiley Paige Marcotte is a senior majoring in elementary education.

Plainville: Cheyenne Leray Armbruster is a senior majoring in biology.

Colton William Bobek is a sophomore majoring in political science.

Brooklyn Faye Eilers is a freshman majoring in education.

Craig A. Garvert is a sophomore majoring in computer science.

Blake Ray Gehring is a senior majoring in health and human performance (K-12 teaching and coaching).

Joseph Nicholas Mottes is a junior majoring in philosophy.

Joseph P. Raat is a freshman majoring in technology studies (technology education).

Samantha Marie Reif is a junior majoring in health and human performance (sport and exercise therapy).

Sara Elizabeth Thummel is a senior majoring in elementary education.

Stockton: Daylan Michael Carlson is a freshman majoring in information networking and telecommunications (comp networking).

Alison Paige Miller is a junior majoring in agriculture (animal science).

Natalie Skylar Thomas is a sophomore majoring in music (performance).

Woodston: Colton Downer Hull is a junior majoring in biology (pre-veterinary).

RUSH

Alexander: Katherine Nicole Showalter is a senior majoring in biology (education).

Tanner Henry Swartz is a senior majoring in technology studies (industrial technology)

La Crosse: Jamie M. Deuel is a sophomore majoring in psychology.

Vanessa E. Hernandez is a junior majoring in nursing.

Chase Tyler Klozenbucher is a sophomore majoring in biology (pre-veterinary).

Kristy Lee Tweed is a senior majoring in chemistry (teacher education).

Morgan Leeann West is a freshman majoring in health and human performance (health promotion).

Otis: Dalton Wayne Steinert is a senior majoring in accounting.

Rush Center: Michaela Marie Straub is a senior majoring in technology studies.

Timken: Cassidy Ann Pechanec is a sophomore majoring in psychology.

Katie A. Tammen is a senior majoring in agricultural business.

RUSSELL

Dorrance: Patrick Michael Kepka is a freshman majoring in agriculture.

Gorham: Julia Dawn Wagner is a freshman majoring in biology (health professions).

Samantha J. Windholz is majoring in education.

Luray: Elaina Renae Haberer is a senior majoring in mathematics (teaching).

Russell: Tanya Kay Becker is majoring in psychology.

Abigail Janice Dreher is a senior majoring in radiologic technology.

Zachary John Fecher is a freshman majoring in art (graphic design).

Kyleigh Rene Kasper is a freshman majoring in radiologic technology.

Hayle Rena Mader is a senior majoring in art (graphic design).

Lane E. Mai is a senior majoring in agriculture (animal science).

Kelsey Lynn Mills is a freshman majoring in geology.

Kaci Lynn Nuss is a senior majoring in radiologic technology.

Bobbi Joann Radke is a freshman majoring in radiologic technology.

Chandler Allie Reich is a freshman majoring in art.

Kayla Renee Schneider is majoring in psychology.

Randyll Jacqueline Smith is a junior majoring in art education.

Devin Thomas is a sophomore majoring in technology studies (industrial technology).

SALINE

Assaria: Carley Marie Melander is a senior majoring in social work.

Brookville: Riley Garrett Drees is a freshman majoring in biology (health professions).

Gypsum: Heather Marie Cleveland is a senior majoring in technology studies (industrial technology).

Salina: Madison Faye Bryant is a senior majoring in health and human performance.

Shianne Alexis Clark is a freshman majoring in English (writing).

Damion Dashon Cooper is a junior majoring in health and human performance (sport management).

Gautama D. Dandu is majoring in education.

Dalton Taylor Eastep is majoring in elementary education.

Candy Lynnette Fitzpatrick is a senior majoring in general studies (general business).

Derek Scott Gilbert is a senior majoring in business education (teacher licensure).

Samantha Louise Govreau is a senior majoring in nursing.

Taylor Paige Hanus is a junior majoring in organizational leadership.

Trevor Gregory Hawk is a freshman majoring in management.

Mckenzie Elizabeth Haynes is a senior majoring in elementary education.

Sarah Nichole Headding is a freshman majoring in nursing.

Gage A. Kerns is a senior majoring in health and human performance (exercise science).

Spencer A. Kochanowski is a freshman majoring in psychology.

Amanda Lynn Koerperich is majoring in elementary education.

Jon-Luke Joseph Martin is a senior majoring in music (theory and composition).

Tayler Money is a sophomore majoring in education.

Christopher Joseph Nelson is a senior majoring in education.

Tayler Dawn Pinkall is a senior majoring in health and human performance.

Kylee Kay Poague is a freshman majoring in nursing.

Allyne Camille Purdy is a senior majoring in general studies.

Jack Justice Rhodes is a junior majoring in management.

Kimberly Dawn Seals is a sophomore majoring in general studies.

Taylor Schea Sitton is a senior majoring in social work.

Laura L. Stegman is a junior majoring in health studies.

Cade Nathaniel Sullivan is a senior majoring in education.

Grace M. Suter is a senior majoring in social work.

Shaelin Dawn Sweet is a senior majoring in English (teaching).

Michala Kay Todd is a junior majoring in justice studies.

Noah James Wellbrock-Talley is a junior majoring in art education.

Hayleigh Williams is a sophomore majoring in justice studies.

SCOTT

Scott City: Madison Taylor Braun is a freshman majoring in biology (health professions).

Marikate Mateel Crouch is a junior majoring in agricultural business.

Marshal Dale Hutchins is a sophomore majoring in biology (health professions).

Joseph Shane Meyer is a junior majoring in education.

Marissa Merae Morris is a junior majoring in education.

Josefina Saenz is a junior majoring in education.

Andrea Teresa Smith is a senior majoring in elementary education.

Melanie Jill Tilton is a freshman majoring in nursing.

Kelly A. Wycoff is a junior majoring in health and human performance (sport and exercise therapy).

SEDGWICK

Andale: Courtney Jade Geist is a senior majoring in accounting (public).

Abbie Cristina Maxwell is a sophomore majoring in nursing.

Bel Aire: Keagan Ray Davis is a junior majoring in social work.

Alicia Marie Perry is a senior majoring in art (studio).

Cheney: Macy M. Becker is a senior majoring in communication (public relations and advertising).

Haley N. Jacobs is a senior majoring in radiologic technology.

Mallary Leis is a senior majoring in art (graphic design).

Mackenzie McGregor is a freshman majoring in English (writing).

Jessica Marie Voss is a senior majoring in art (graphic design).

Clearwater: Kali May Lucas is a junior majoring in social work.

Allison J. Reitberger is majoring in early childhood unified education.

Hannah Woodring is a sophomore majoring in education.

Colwich: Anna Ruth Gerber is a senior majoring in business education (teacher licensure).

Derby: Patrick Dennis Cook is a freshman.

Cooper D. Cummings is a senior majoring in computer science.

Faith Jordan Hick is a senior majoring in organizational leadership.

Kelley Louise Lowe is majoring in elementary education.

Carla Marie Miller is a junior majoring in biology.

Alexandrea J. Poynter is a junior majoring in psychology.

Tyler Wayne Redington is a junior majoring in management.

Broque Pierce Short is a sophomore majoring in accounting.

Ainsley Katherine Smith is a junior majoring in communication sciences and disorders.

Rebekah Spainhour is a senior majoring in biology (pre-veterinary).

Jennifer Lynne Taylor is majoring in early childhood unified education.

Drew Vogt is a senior majoring in management information systems.

Allison Lorraine Wharton is majoring in early childhood unified education.

Garden Plain: Kaylie Ann Bergkamp is a freshman.

Goddard: Regan L. Baldwin is majoring in elementary education.

Lauren Jean Blankenship is a senior majoring in general studies.

Windelyn Michelle Fry is majoring in education.

Matthew Allen Layton is a freshman majoring in management information systems.

Sarah Rachel Williams is a senior majoring in management.

Haysville: Tricia L. Dye is a senior majoring in elementary education.

Daniel I. Miller is a senior majoring in information networking and telecommunications (comp networking).

Kendra Rena Streeter is a senior majoring in elementary education.

Park City: Michelle Ann Rothchild is a senior majoring in social work.

Valley Center: Cheryl Conrady is a freshman.

Claudia Lauren Giffin is a junior majoring in psychology.

Jared David Gulledge is a sophomore majoring in psychology.

Desiree Lauren Hoetmer is a senior majoring in psychology.

Chelsea Faith Jackson is a junior majoring in health and human performance (health promotion).

Viola: Katlyn Marian Pauly is a junior majoring in communication.

Wichita: April Marie Acosta is a junior majoring in management.

Julia R. Blasdel is a junior majoring in art (graphic design).

Jessica Mae Bosarge is a senior majoring in management (human resource).

Heath A. Brandyberry is a senior majoring in music (education).

Luke David Broddle is a junior majoring in justice studies.

Melissa Anne Bush is a senior majoring in general studies.

Bradyn Michael Butcher is a senior majoring in technology studies.

Megan E. Cain is a junior majoring in general studies.

Angelica Victoria Chavez is a freshman majoring in art (graphic design).

Lauren Emily Childs is majoring in elementary education.

Parker Cyrier is a freshman majoring in art (graphic design).

Alexandra Grace Depew is a freshman.

Dena Elaine Devereaux is a senior majoring in early childhood unified education.

Jackilyn R. Dougherty is a freshman majoring in organizational leadership.

Megan A. Dougherty is a junior majoring in biology (medical technology).

Jennifer Dawn Dresher is a junior majoring in general studies (general business).

Mallory Allyssa Fischer is a senior majoring in radiologic technology.

Karla Zuleima Garcia is a senior majoring in justice studies.

Elizabeth Nicole Goentzel is a senior majoring in chemistry.

Rebecca Marie Gorges is a senior majoring in elementary education.

Grant Phillip Gottschalk is a sophomore majoring in agriculture (education).

Steven Lee Grimstead is a senior majoring in management information systems.

Nathaniel Lee Hendricks is a freshman majoring in biology (health professions).

Nicole Morgan Hernandez is a senior majoring in art education.

Annie Hinds is a freshman.

Brian Edward Hopkins is a junior majoring in sociology.

Lindsey Danae Hostetler is a senior majoring in elementary education.

Nathaniel Lee Hunt is a freshman majoring in business administration.

Kirsten Taylor James is a senior majoring in history (secondary education).

Stephanie Ann Jett is a senior majoring in education.

Aimee D. Johnson is a freshman majoring in communication.

Terin Tenae Johnson is a junior majoring in sociology.

Tyler James Keller is a senior majoring in biology (pre-physical therapy).

Daniel Hubert Kelly is a junior majoring in health and human performance (sport and exercise therapy).

Ashleigh Nicole Kingsland is a junior majoring in education.

Rebekah Lynn Kivett is a sophomore majoring in information networking and telecommunications (Web and mobile application development).

Kolten Dale Lang is a sophomore majoring in radiologic technology.

Jordan Sierra Larson is a senior majoring in early childhood unified education.

Dawn Michelle Longbine is a senior majoring in elementary education.

Natalie Grace Lubbers is a freshman majoring in nursing.

Sydney Erin Luney is a sophomore majoring in nursing.

Nancy Marrs is a senior majoring in elementary education.

Alison Marie McCloud is a senior majoring in general studies (general business).

Erin Elizabeth Pascal is a sophomore majoring in art (graphic design).

Addison Kevin Pauler is a senior majoring in radiologic technology.

Abby Rose Pfeifer is a freshman majoring in biology (health professions).

Luke Joseph Pfeifer is a freshman majoring in finance.

Jeremy Allen Robello is a senior majoring in management.

Micquille Allen Robinson is a sophomore majoring in technology studies (construction management).

Kimmerly V. Rygg is majoring in elementary education.

Yvonne Josephine Sanders is a senior majoring in elementary education.

Ashlynn Belen Sandoval-Dooley is a senior majoring in elementary education.

Antwain Cortez Scales is a junior majoring in general studies.

Marie A. Schaller is majoring in radiologic technology.

Amber Lynn Shilling is a junior majoring in psychology.

Brianna Spexarth is a junior majoring in management.

David Wayne Springs is a sophomore majoring in information networking and telecommunications (Web and mobile application development).

Olivia Nadine Sumner is a senior majoring in elementary education.

Cameron Lee Tasset is a freshman majoring in education.

Allissa Thamsakon is majoring in education.

Kaytee Cecelia Wisley is a freshman majoring in political science.

SEWARD

Liberal: Sasha Wrae Arganbright is a senior majoring in general studies (leadership).

Maricela Banuelos is a sophomore majoring in education.

Christian Ermann is a freshman.

Andres A. Escalante is a senior majoring in finance.

Jade Elizabeth Gilmore is a senior majoring in elementary education.

Sofia Heredia is a junior majoring in education.

Katherine Grac Hernandez-Barahona is a junior majoring in radiologic technology.

Edgar Enrique Herrera is a senior majoring in psychology.

Cindy Thuy Hoang is a junior majoring in psychology.

Maira M. Regalado is a junior majoring in general studies (human services).

Jordan Nicole Urban is a sophomore majoring in art (graphic design).

Kaitlin Marie Zarek is a sophomore majoring in education.

SHAWNEE

Silver Lake: Taylor J. Martin is a freshman majoring in physics.

Tecumseh: Patrick Gregory Duensing is a junior majoring in computer science.

Topeka: Marley Paige Boldra is a junior majoring in psychology.

Bradley W. Carpenter is a junior majoring in marketing.

Armando Correa is a senior majoring in information networking and telecommunications (comp networking).

Lisa Ann Doty is a junior majoring in education.

James Cole Esser is a freshman.

Jennifer Janelle Frickey is a sophomore majoring in education

Jada E. Gardner is a freshman.

Kelsey G. Graham is a sophomore majoring in general studies (massage therapy).

Jessica Brooks Greene is a senior majoring in elementary education.

Shana Dyan Halloran is a junior majoring in information networking and telecommunications (comp networking).

Brittany Christine Hawn is a senior majoring in justice studies.

Darby Hirsch is a freshman majoring in nursing.

Amanda Shaye Hurla is a freshman majoring in justice studies.

McKenzie Rae Johnson is a senior majoring in radiologic technology.

Alyssa R. Kauffman-Martinez is a senior majoring in radiologic technology.

Kelly Marie Legleiter is majoring in elementary education.

Morgan Hilgenberg Mitchiner is a junior majoring in biology (pre-med and pre-dentistry).

Justin Luke Montney is a junior majoring in health and human performance (exercise science).

Jessica M. Moore is a senior majoring in management (human resource).

Grant W. Nichol is a freshman.

Jesse Joan Nioce is a senior majoring in management.

Clinton Baxter Petrie is a junior majoring in computer science.

Michelle Antoinette Phelps is a senior majoring in psychology.

Sarah Nicole Pimentel is a senior majoring in radiologic technology.

Julie Prosser is a senior majoring in psychology.

Benjamin Allen Ramberg is a junior majoring in political science.

Briana Renee Rightmeier is a senior majoring in elementary education.

Carrie Stead is a senior majoring in elementary education.

Kacie Annette Strother is a senior majoring in education.

Nicholas James Thimmesch is a freshman majoring in education.

Taylor Aaliyah White is a freshman majoring in biology (health professions).

Jennika E. Williams is a junior majoring in management.

SHERIDAN

Hoxie: Carly Marie Heim is a sophomore majoring in education.

Wade Fredrick Niermeier is a sophomore majoring in agriculture.

SHERMAN

Goodland: Alexis Rose Bergquist is a freshman majoring in chemistry.

Britney Lynne Brown is a sophomore majoring in social work.

Alinexis Castillo-Lozano is a freshman majoring in accounting (public).

Carly Jean McCracken is a senior majoring in biology (biodiversity and conservation).

Quynnalynn Lee Meyer is a freshman majoring in art (graphic design).

Shayley N. Miller is a senior majoring in radiologic technology.

Norelia M. Ordonez-Castillo is a senior.

Raquel Tomsic is a sophomore majoring in biology (education).

Taylor Thane Tomsic is a senior majoring in psychology.

SMITH

Gaylord: Tristan Jacob Sasse is a junior majoring in information networking and telecommunications (digital media production and journalism).

Kensington: Maximo Jr Jovita is a freshman majoring in computer science.

Lebanon: Jacob Michael Long is a freshman majoring in English (teaching).

Smith Center: Katie Ann Kriley is a senior majoring in elementary education.

Macy Ann Nixon is a freshman majoring in finance.

Sierra Michelle Wilson is a junior majoring in psychology.

STAFFORD

Macksville: Adam Douglas Oak is a senior majoring in technology studies (construction management).

St. John: Logan Vincent Behr is a junior majoring in geology.

Schuyler Lynn Brown is a senior majoring in health and human performance (sport and exercise therapy).

Brandi N. Hanson is a freshman majoring in justice studies.

STANTON

Johnson: Quinn Robert Kendrick is a senior majoring in political science.

Nickolas Ray Shironaka is a sophomore majoring in English (teaching).

Manter: Angela Faye Torres is majoring in education.

STEVENS

Hugoton: Zack M. Littell is a freshman majoring in political science.

Zane Littell is a junior majoring in chemistry.

Krysta Kaitlin Sullivan is a sophomore majoring in education.

SUMNER

Belle Plaine: Megan Oria Doyle is a senior majoring in elementary education.

Katelyn Elizabeth Gooch is a senior majoring in psychology.

Molly Anne Mackinnon is a junior majoring in psychology.

Daniel Winford Owens is a senior majoring in sociology.

Ine Owens is a junior majoring in psychology.

Conway Springs: Luke I. Fisher is a freshman majoring in management.

Katie Zoglmann is a freshman majoring in accounting (public).

Mayfield: Karley Callender is a senior majoring in education.

Mulvane: Julia Marie Jarboe is a senior majoring in business education (training and development).

Brenda Shawnae Mattson is a junior majoring in psychology.

Christi Lee North is a junior majoring in management.

Samantha M. Schmitz is a sophomore.

Ashley Michelle Zeka is majoring in education.

Wellington: Jaedyn Alexis Ledesma is a senior majoring in education.

Cole J. Shaffer is a junior majoring in international business and economics.

Ally M. Wysocki is a junior majoring in business education (teacher licensure).

THOMAS

Brewster: Kasey Mae Rome is a senior majoring in elementary education.

Whitney P. Schultz is a senior majoring in general studies (general business).

Layton Wayne Werth is a sophomore majoring in agriculture (education).

Colby: Robert John Alexander is a sophomore majoring in justice studies.

Skylar Barrett is a senior majoring in justice studies.

Jordan Leigh Christensen is a senior majoring in nursing.

Christine J. Jumper is a senior majoring in chemistry (teacher education).

Lacy Joe O’Neal is a senior majoring in general science (biology).

Shannon Diane Reilley is a junior majoring in general studies (child development).

Alexa Faye Schindler is a senior majoring in education.

Elizabeth Ann Tubbs is a sophomore majoring in biology (pre-med and pre-dentistry).

Gabrielle Jeannine Wilson is a freshman majoring in communication sciences and disorders.

Jessica Marie Wilson is majoring in accounting (public).

Zachary Thomas Young is a freshman majoring in marketing

Brook Ziegelmeier is a sophomore majoring in health and human performance (sport management).

Gem: Hailee Anne Spresser is a senior majoring in tourism and hospitality management.

Jay Thomas Ziegelmeier is a sophomore majoring in agricultural business.

Menlo: Darion Joanne Meyer is a freshman.

Rexford: William Everett Dill is a junior majoring in general studies.

Kylie Kay Jones is a senior majoring in agriculture (animal science).

TREGO

Ogallah: Jared Kenneth Herl is a senior majoring in radiologic technology.

Aaron Joseph Satran is a freshman majoring in agriculture.

WaKeeney: Mariah Brungardt is a freshman majoring in accounting.

Shaylee Jo Flax is a sophomore majoring in agriculture (animal science).

Brandi Lee Fritts is a freshman majoring in nursing.

Nicole Jean Hendrix is a freshman majoring in justice studies.

Larissa Antionette Howard is a sophomore majoring in geosciences (geology).

Jordan Michael Olson is a senior majoring in finance (banking).

Ella Anna Sherwood is a junior majoring in nursing.

WABAUNSEE

Alta Vista: Jillian Darci Kraus is a senior majoring in justice studies.

Maple Hill: Madeline Jane Muller is a sophomore majoring in biology.

WALLACE

Sharon Springs: Nick Bradford Smith is a senior majoring in agricultural business.

Wallace: Kristopher James Bussen is a senior majoring in technology studies (industrial technology).

Weskan: Grace Alaine Purvis is a sophomore majoring in art (graphic design).

WASHINGTON

Clifton: Nathan Preston Schaefer is a junior majoring in history (secondary education).

Linn: Jessica Lynn Bryant is a junior majoring in radiologic technology.

Washington: Jordanna Marie Beikman is a sophomore majoring in nursing.

WICHITA

Marienthal: Tracey Lee Baker is a senior majoring in elementary education.

WILSON

Neodesha: Sarah Leann Thompson is a senior majoring in elementary education.

WYANDOTTE

Bonner Springs: Aubrey Dawn Clifton is a senior majoring in education.

Breanna C. Inman is a senior majoring in social work.

Samuel Brock Seaton is a junior majoring in computer science.

Edwardsville: Melissa Irene Cooper is a senior majoring in general studies (education).

Michaela Louise Krzesinski is a senior majoring in political science.

Kansas City: Melanie Gabriela Arellano-Luna is a sophomore majoring in social work.

Roni Nicole Elliott is a senior majoring in general studies.

Jennifer Elizabeth Franz is majoring in education.

Emerald Given is a junior majoring in education.

Viviana Lizarraga is a freshman majoring in justice studies.

Vilma Y. Maldonado is a senior majoring in management.

Kearyn Tahlor Zahnter is a freshman majoring in biology (health professions).

STUDENTS SERVING IN THE ARMED FORCES

Yolanda Marie Ronnau is a junior majoring in psychology.

Helen Amanda Welsh is a senior majoring in sociology.

NATIONAL

ALABAMA

Plainfield: Cynthia R. Trautz is a senior majoring in management.

Troy: Amber N. Graham is a freshman majoring in psychology.

ALASKA

North Pole: Ivy Rose Halloran is a freshman majoring in management.

ARIZONA

Flagstaff: Kara Ann Vedros is a senior majoring in psychology.

Glendale: Shea Mackenzie Bonine is a junior majoring in biology (pre-physical therapy).

Mesa: Gina Marie Williams-Janes is a junior majoring in education.

Surprise: Kylie Marie Strand is a senior majoring in health and human performance (health promotion).

Tucson: Tara Moen is a junior majoring in psychology.

ARKANSAS

Bella Vista: Macey Marie Brake is a senior majoring in health and human performance (K-12 teaching and coaching).

Van Buren: David Flores is a sophomore majoring in psychology.

CALIFORNIA

Adelanto: Carolina E. Martinez is a senior majoring in justice studies.

Auburn: Deborah Leigh Swanson-Centi is a senior majoring in general studies (leadership).

Burbank: Macey Kay Frank is a junior majoring in organizational leadership.

Carmichael: Juliana Grace Mamola is a junior majoring in general studies.

Fair Oaks: Megan E. Marin is a senior majoring in organizational leadership.

Fairfield: Anwar M. Hugais is a senior majoring in organizational leadership.

Glendale: Shawn Michael Bush is a senior majoring in psychology.

Greenfield: Justin Alec Cremeans is a senior majoring in information networking and telecommunications (comp networking).

Hemet: Jessica Kimberly Klauk is a senior majoring in education.

Huntington Beach: Ari Shaw Jacobsen is a freshman majoring in nursing.

Morgan Hill: Peter James Barkas is a junior majoring in general studies.

Norco: Henry Huang is a senior majoring in management.

Sacramento: Champagne Mercedes Clark is a junior majoring in psychology.

Andy Lee Davis is a junior majoring in justice studies.

San Diego: Kelley Marie Bernard-James is a senior majoring in management.

Santa Clarita: Esther Vogler is a senior majoring in management.

Santa Rosa: Abigail Marie Groth is a sophomore majoring in nursing.

Stockton: Seema Chandra Sharma is a junior majoring in psychology.

Yorba Linda: Karla Lillian Vargas is a sophomore majoring in tourism and hospitality management.

COLORADO

Arriba: Adam Jacob Daniel is a sophomore majoring in international business and economics.

Arvada: Abbie Bray Hayes is a freshman.

Lexie Leigh Kimminau is a freshman majoring in art.

Lilinoe Leigh Sale is a freshman majoring in psychology.

Aurora: Juana Guadalupe Estrada-Hernandez is a senior majoring in art education.

Brighton: Jordan Ashley Sparrow-Antonio is a junior majoring in psychology.

Broomfield: Johnathan Robert Penrose is a freshman majoring in health and human performance (exercise science).

Brush: Conrad Cole is a sophomore majoring in accounting.

Yajayra Hinojos is a sophomore majoring in social work.

Burlington: Courtney Jane Amundson is a senior majoring in early childhood unified education.

Byers: Ryan James Imber is a senior majoring in biology (pre-med and pre-dentistry).

Calhan: Mariam Alexandra Sears is a senior majoring in radiologic technology.

Centennial: Chloe Nicole Logan is a junior majoring in communication sciences and disorders.

Cheyenne Wells: Kenli Shea Roth is a junior majoring in nursing.

Colorado Springs: Brett Richard McFarland is a junior majoring in technology leadership.

Lucille Grace Partlow-Loyall is a junior majoring in social work.

James Christian Rogers is a senior majoring in political science.

Inez Soledad Rosales is a freshman majoring in political science.

Brandt Christian Saiz is a freshman majoring in health and human performance.

Denise Alliene Vanderpool is a freshman majoring in education.

Alexis-Athena Steva Wyatt is a sophomore majoring in English (teaching).

Dacono: Nathan Curtis Harrison is a senior majoring in athletic training.

Denver: Adedoyin Michael Jibowu is a junior majoring in management.

Jade Catalina Singleton-Reich is a senior majoring in organizational leadership.

Eads: Dylan Michael Dixon is a freshman majoring in political science.

Marisa Lee Dixon is a senior majoring in health and human performance (sport management).

Erie: Carrie R. Clarke is a junior majoring in technology studies (industrial technology).

Evans: Brianna Sue Hardy is a junior majoring in English (writing).

Johnathan Cody Heller is a freshman majoring in management.

Falcon: Matthew Monroe Frazier is a sophomore majoring in information networking and telecommunications (Web and mobile application development).

Taylor Lavelle Reynolds is a junior majoring in elementary education.

Firestone: Stephanie Anne Myers is a junior.

Flagler: Carissa Lynn Roan is a junior majoring in tourism and hospitality management.

Fort Collins: Raven Jo Dick is a senior majoring in communication (journalism).

Frederick: Rebecca Nicole Vincent is a junior majoring in communication (organizational).

Golden: Dakota Dean Gulley is a junior majoring in agriculture (education).

Highlands Ranch: Crystal Marie Nash is a senior majoring in nursing.

Bailey Brooke Yorker is a sophomore majoring in communication sciences and disorders.

Hot Sulphur Springs: Mallory Kendyl Milstead is a freshman majoring in accounting.

Kim: Tai Ann Nittler is a senior majoring in social work.

La Junta: Lenea Renee Ortiz is a senior majoring in elementary education.

Lakewood: Austin James Foster is a senior majoring in management.

Michael B. Stricker is a freshman majoring in biology (health professions).

Lamar: Kaleb Bryant Crum is a freshman majoring in history (secondary education).

Dakota Jara is a senior majoring in psychology.

Andrew Clark Stroh is a sophomore majoring in finance.

Las Animas: Shelby Dawn Davis is a freshman majoring in communication sciences and disorders.

Limon: Beau Lorenz Brewer is a senior majoring in athletic training.

Jacob Dean Randolph is a junior majoring in history (secondary education).

Ashley Jo Roth is a senior majoring in finance.

Veronica Jill Younger is a freshman majoring in nursing.

Littleton: Stephani Lynn Fowler is a junior majoring in psychology.

Jenelle Laine Mohr is a freshman majoring in nursing.

Emily A. Price is a junior majoring in tourism and hospitality management.

Baylie Jordyn Schmitz is a junior majoring in biology (pre-occupational therapy).

Taryn Elizabeth Schnell is a sophomore majoring in nursing.

Brette Morgan Wallis is a junior majoring in health and human performance (sport and exercise therapy).

Zoey Kathryn Wallis is a freshman majoring in biology.

Longmont: William Clark Amen is a junior majoring in radiologic technology.

Kailey Nanette Klibbe is a sophomore majoring in social work.

Megan Ann Thompson is a senior majoring in elementary education.

Alicia Nicole Vigil is a senior majoring in early childhood unified education.

Dylan Lewis Wonnacott is a junior majoring in management.

Loveland: Peter Franklin is a freshman majoring in biology (health professions).

Alexis Nicole Hansen is a junior majoring in nursing.

Benjamin A. Newton is a freshman majoring in finance.

Monument: Randi Marie Nielsen is a junior majoring in art.

Morrison: Megan Jessie Garcia is a sophomore majoring in political science.

Parker: Thomas Daley is a senior majoring in general studies (criminal justice).

James Thomas Kadolph is a senior majoring in history (secondary education)

Lauren Elaine Lindell is a freshman majoring in management.

Rebecca Lyn Page is a sophomore majoring in nursing.

Peyton: Derek Charles Baumann is a junior majoring in technology studies (construction management).

Pueblo: Ashley Rose Garrison is a freshman majoring in nursing.

Pueblo West: Adam D. Selfridge is a senior majoring in psychology.

Aimee Selfridge is a senior majoring in psychology.

Sarah Marie Snowberger is a senior majoring in general studies (general business).

Snyder: Meridith Joy Brandenburg is a senior majoring in management.

Sterling: Kaitlyn Feather is a sophomore majoring in medical diagnostic imaging.

Timnath: Hailey Ann Irwin is a senior majoring in health and human performance (K-12 teaching and coaching).

Towner: Jennifer Jean Hopkins is majoring in education.

Levi Mark Sanders is a freshman majoring in agriculture.

Mikayla Kristin Schmidt is a senior majoring in finance.

Westminster: Chantel Jenae Bollinger is a senior majoring in art.

Alyssa Catherine Gottschalk is a junior majoring in biology (education).

Wiley: Kyla Dodson is a sophomore majoring in education.

Woodland Park: Drew Garrett Bealby is a sophomore majoring in geosciences (geography).

DELAWARE

Middletown: Alison Ann Dunbar is a junior majoring in international business and economics.

FLORIDA

Celebration: Alexandria Christine Hall is a sophomore majoring in education.

Cocoa Beach: Marykate Cartwright is a senior majoring in psychology.

Gulf Breeze: Shelley Atkinson is a senior majoring in management.

Hudson: David Gregory Carroll is a senior majoring in organizational leadership.

Kissimmee: Abdessamad Elmamoun is a senior majoring in general studies.

Jason Michael Mushrush is a junior majoring in general studies (general business).

Lehigh Acres: Hannah Perez is a freshman majoring in general studies.

Naples: Jeanette Lynn Penton is a junior majoring in education.

Edwardo Torres is a junior majoring in psychology.

Palm Beach Gardens: Karen Michelle Siemers is a junior majoring in tourism and hospitality management.

Tallahassee: Rodney Harmon Mercer is a junior majoring in psychology.

GEORGIA

Hazlehurst: Daniella Jasmine Herndon is a senior majoring in general studies.

David Matthew Herndon is a senior majoring in sociology.

Hephzibah: Ricarla Tamekka Cartledge is a junior majoring in psychology.

Lawrenceville: Medina Delkic is a junior majoring in psychology.

Lilburn: Sarah E. Young is a sophomore majoring in tourism and hospitality management.

Mansfield: Kevin Christopher McMichael is a sophomore majoring in general studies (criminal justice).

HAWAII

Honolulu: Austin M. Chongtim is a sophomore majoring in information networking and telecommunications (comp networking).

Wahiawa: Rhianna Anita Castro is a senior majoring in management (human resource).

IDAHO

Hayden: David Alan Kalberg is a freshman majoring in general studies.

Idaho Falls: Stephanie Elizabeth McGrail is majoring in early childhood unified education.

ILLINOIS

Aurora: Lauren Maxine Taylor is a junior majoring in management.

Bloomington: Emma Claire Stroyan is a sophomore majoring in biology (natural resources).

Chicago: Jacqueline Nicole Honings is a junior majoring in history (secondary education).

Decatur: Brian Morgan is a junior majoring in psychology.

Mount Pulaski: Janson Michael Cooper is a senior majoring in agriculture (animal science).

Normal: Amanda Lucas is a senior majoring in psychology.

Oak Forest: Alicia Solis is a senior majoring in psychology.

Peoria: Nisreen R. Musaitif is a senior majoring in management.

Raymond: Jacy Lee Littrell is a senior majoring in agriculture (animal science).

Romeoville: Marinel Mendoza is a senior majoring in sociology.

Vienna: Tabitha Nicole Pyle is a freshman majoring in general studies.

Wauconda: Colin T. Kramer is a junior majoring in information networking and telecommunications (comp networking).

INDIANA

Fort Wayne: Jessica Lyn Herber is a senior majoring in health and human performance (sport and exercise therapy).

Greenwood: Kirsten Riley Shriver is a junior majoring in psychology.

Warsaw: Michael Robert Yantz is a senior majoring in finance.

KENTUCKY

Elizabethtown: Phyllis Elaine Nichols is a junior majoring in psychology.

LOUISIANA

Kenner: Clay Jordan Coniglio is a junior majoring in general studies (networking).

New Orleans: Jordan Jackson Wofford is a freshman majoring in information networking and telecommunications (comp networking).

MARYLAND

Boonsboro: Shannon L. Barry is a junior majoring in psychology.

Frostburg: Nicholas Joseph Costello is a senior majoring in justice studies.

Olney: Oluwakemi Lawal is a senior majoring in biology (pre-med and pre-dentistry).

MASSACHUSETTS

Gloucester: Kevin Jeffrey Haines is a junior majoring in philosophy.

Springfield: Anna Lorraine Ernst is a junior majoring in history (secondary education).

MICHIGAN

Menominee: Joshua Robert Larson is a senior majoring in computer science.

Stanton: Kyle Austin Switala is a sophomore majoring in psychology.

MISSOURI

Billings: Alexandria Danielle Stimpson is a freshman majoring in sociology.

Blue Springs: Cynthia G. McPeek is a senior majoring in medical diagnostic imaging.

Branson: William Clark is a sophomore majoring in general studies.

Jonathon Allen Inman is a senior majoring in justice studies.

Mariya Serykh is a freshman majoring in international business and economics.

Cassville: Kelsey Renee Fields is a senior majoring in elementary education.

Exeter: Tyler L. Dallis is a junior majoring in art.

Gladstone: Reagan Kwambanda Booto is a junior majoring in information networking and telecommunications (Web and mobile application development).

Goodson: Brooklynn Fuller is a sophomore majoring in psychology

Greenwood: Drake William Schroeder is a senior majoring in management.

House Springs: Jackson Douglas Bjornstad is a senior majoring in technology studies (technology education).

Kansas City: Amy Renee Aguiar is a senior majoring in psychology.

Toni Lynn David is a senior majoring in psychology.

Andrea Lynn Hunnicutt is a junior majoring in general studies.

Taylor R. Inverarity is majoring in business education (teacher licensure).

Kaley Kristine Nicholson is a junior majoring in social work.

Lee’s Summit: Holly Marie Burk is majoring in elementary education.

Kevin Michael Jones is a senior majoring in mathematics (teaching).

O’Fallon: Dacey John Brister is a freshman majoring in nursing.

Seth Matthew Parres is a senior majoring in health and human performance (sport management).

Osage Beach: Shae Lynn Hymes is a senior majoring in management.

Purdy: Kendra Michelle Hall is a junior majoring in art.

Smithville: Jamie Sue Svatos is a senior majoring in psychology.

St. Louis: Matthew Alan Kahre is a junior majoring in psychology.

MONTANA

Missoula: Jeremy Jacob Treib is a senior majoring in general studies (networking).

NEBRASKA

Alma: Abigail L. Artz is a senior majoring in English (literature)

Brandie Sue Janssen is a senior majoring in general studies (biological).

Beatrice: Kalee Marie Cromer is majoring in communication sciences and disorders.

Jill Nicole Faxon is a senior majoring in health and human performance (K-12 teaching and coaching).

Beaver City: Samuel Dean Hunt is a sophomore majoring in agricultural business.

Benkelman: Elizabeth E. Earnest is a senior majoring in art (graphic design).

Cambridge: Rhiley Fiene is a freshman majoring in education.

Cozad: Graham Applegate is a sophomore majoring in agricultural business.

Mitchell Jack Fischer is a sophomore majoring in agricultural business.

Courtney Leigh Geiger is a junior majoring in education.

Bryce Stephen Nemeth is a sophomore majoring in biology (pre-med and pre-dentistry).

Kisha Thomas is a junior majoring in agriculture (animal science).

Dwight: Beth Bohuslavsky is a senior majoring in elementary education

Grand Island: Jacob Veldon Morrow is a junior majoring in elementary education.

Micah Keith Pobanz is a freshman majoring in agriculture.

Gretna: Matt Robert McMahon is a freshman majoring in technology studies (construction management).

Hastings: Sarah K. Jarmer is a senior majoring in English (teaching).

Alaethea Nicole Remmers is a senior majoring in communication sciences and disorders.

Grahm Fulton Schneider is a senior majoring in general studies (geosciences).

Hickman: Elizabeth Ann Schreiber is a senior majoring in management.

Holdrege: Ashley Luvell Alber is a junior majoring in education.

Imperial: Carlos O. Chavez-Enriquez is a freshman majoring in accounting.

Shelby Lee Jaeger is a junior majoring in management.

Michael Wayne Musgrove is a freshman majoring in management.

Kearney: Skye Nichole Clark is a senior majoring in elementary education.

Lavista: Cullen D. Fisch is a freshman majoring in biology (wildlife).

Lincoln: Hannah L. Jurgens is a senior majoring in health and human performance (sport management).

Robert Connor Shedeed is a junior majoring in justice studies.

McCook: Christian Mcbrien Conroy is a senior majoring in elementary education.

Luke Richard Lichty is a sophomore majoring in health and human performance (health promotion).

Clayton Michael Skolout is a junior majoring in agricultural business.

North Platte: Lane Kyle Carpenter is a junior majoring in biology (cellular and molecular).

Erin L. White is majoring in education.

Omaha: Clay W. Barton is a junior majoring in management (human resource).

Talia Lynne Frank is majoring in elementary education.

Oxford: Austin Wayne Krejdl is a sophomore majoring in agricultural business.

Ravenna: Holly Cheyanne Dethlefs is a freshman majoring in education.

Cortney M. Sonnenfeld is a junior majoring in art education.

Raymond: Callie June Christensen is a junior majoring in marketing.

Scottsbluff: Judith Grace Belford is a senior majoring in art education.

Shelton: Amber Rae Harvey is a sophomore majoring in social work.

Superior: Jes Clara Kachanes is a freshman majoring in music.

Catera Nondorf is a freshman majoring in psychology.

Wauneta: Emma Skelton is a senior majoring in radiologic technology.

NEVADA

Reno: Steffifaye Gomba Ponce is a freshman majoring in computer science.

NEW JERSEY

North Brunswick: Katelyn Mattei is a junior majoring in psychology.

NEW YORK

Hamburg: Robin C. Rebelo is a sophomore majoring in business education (training and development).

Howard Beach: Danielle Girard is a senior majoring in psychology.

Huntington: John S. Livigni is a senior majoring in information networking and telecommunications (comp networking).

NORTH CAROLINA

Cameron: Melanie White is a senior majoring in psychology.

Jacksonville: Kristen Alise Angel is a senior majoring in psychology.

Pfafftown: Jessica A. Bunner is a senior majoring in education.

Randleman: Michelle Maness Laws is a senior majoring in education.

Sanford: Sara Brown is a senior majoring in international business and economics.

Wilmington: Geoffrey Randall Stuart is a sophomore majoring in general studies.

NORTH DAKOTA

Mandan: Emily Arnegard is majoring in education.

OHIO

Barberton: Mercede N. Seigfried is a junior majoring in psychology.

Bellbrook: Mary Lassena Wilson is majoring in justice studies.

Campbell: Taunza V Haynes is a junior majoring in management (human resource).

Columbus: Rebecca Casey is a freshman majoring in psychology.

Jessica Lynn McCurley is a freshman majoring in management (human resource).

Fairborn: Kelli Hall is a junior majoring in justice studies.

Zanesville: Zachary Drew Tabler is a junior majoring in sociology.

OKLAHOMA

Beaver: Melissa Dawn Taylor is a senior majoring in elementary education.

Jenks: Laura Kay Johnson is a senior majoring in management.

Midwest City: Christina Sibley is a junior majoring in health studies.

Norman: Betty Marie Chagaris is a junior majoring in education.

Oklahoma City: McKinsey Ann Basinger is a senior majoring in general studies.

Brianna Colleen Lee is a freshman majoring in education.

Quapaw: Zachary Tyler Bacon is a senior majoring in health and human performance (K-12 teaching and coaching).

Sand Springs: Jacob Chase Taber is a freshman majoring in technology studies (industrial technology).

Skiatook: Amber Noelle Estes is a freshman majoring in communication (public relations and advertising).

Tulsa: Megan Mackey is a junior majoring in information networking and telecommunications (Web and mobile application development).

Yukon: Karissa Janea Langlois is a senior majoring in justice studies.

OREGON

Gladstone: Gavin L. Sym is a sophomore majoring in psychology.

Oakland: Jessica Ann Wagoner is a sophomore majoring in general studies (health promotion).

Portland: Serenea Dalia Vinci is a sophomore majoring in psychology.

PENNSYLVANIA

Center Valley: Seamus Eck is a junior majoring in psychology.

Monaca: Thomas Stewart is a senior majoring in computer science.

Osceola Mills: Bree R. Burkett is a junior majoring in psychology.

Philadelphia: Felix Cruz is a senior majoring in information networking and telecommunications (Web and mobile application development).

PUERTO RICO

Vieques: Tiann Fields is a sophomore majoring in sociology.

SOUTH CAROLINA

Beaufort: Angela Whidby Scheidt is a senior majoring in early childhood unified education.

Eastover: Alicia Lynn Lockard is a senior majoring in general studies.

Six Mile: Amy Wiles Cudd is a junior majoring in business education (training and development).

SOUTH DAKOTA

Rapid City: Jerrad Johnson is a freshman majoring in psychology.

TENNESSEE

Smithville: Glenda Denise Griffin is a senior majoring in elementary education.

TEXAS

Arlington: Thien Huu Pham is a junior majoring in psychology.

Austin: Melissa Jane Clevenger is a junior majoring in psychology.

Belton: Charlie L. Vonstaden is a senior majoring in general studies.

Burleson: Bailey Rochelle Kennedy is a sophomore majoring in nursing.

Cypress: Andrew Maranga Ratemo is a senior majoring in international business and economics.

Dallas: Josie Berg is a senior majoring in international business and economics.

Courtney Michelle Morgan is a sophomore majoring in psychology.

Farmers Branch: Chelsea Lynn Fundora is a junior majoring in early childhood unified education.

Flower Mound: Jared Mark Bogosian is a junior majoring in international business and economics.

Frisco: Stephanie Crotts is a junior majoring in psychology.

Greenville: Kelsey Fay-Quinn Hendricks is a senior majoring in medical diagnostic imaging.

Houston: Kononykhina Yana is a junior majoring in management information systems.

Huntsville: Riley Joe Skains is a sophomore majoring in information networking and telecommunications (Web and mobile application development).

Joshua: Kelly Musgraves is a senior majoring in general studies.

Killeen: Samantha Mae Hublick is a sophomore majoring in education.

League City: Kimberlee A. Koch is a sophomore majoring in organizational leadership.

McKinney: Madison Elwood is a sophomore majoring in marketing.

Mesquite: Kathryn Therese Leos is a senior majoring in health and human performance (K-12 teaching and coaching).

Odessa: Dennis Ouko Abuya is a junior majoring in medical diagnostic imaging.

Orange: Tara A. Latil is a freshman majoring in psychology.

Plano: Angela N. Dechatonnayree is a freshman majoring in psychology.

Round Rock: Michael Travis Cole is a senior majoring in health and human performance (sport and exercise therapy).

Jamie Rae Smith is a senior majoring in psychology.

Selma: Suzanne Marie Sergis is a junior majoring in general studies.

Universal City: Ashley Marie Snyder is a senior majoring in general studies (health promotion).

Waller: Heidi Elizabeth Stanley is a junior majoring in psychology.

Wylie: Jordyn Renee Perry is a freshman majoring in marketing.

UTAH

Ogden: Krista Danielle Haney is a senior majoring in psychology.

Riverdale: Ciara Angelina Rynearson is a sophomore majoring in education.

Riverton: Sydney Clair Houston is a junior majoring in psychology.

Taylorsville: Spencer Brian Jensen is a senior majoring in information networking and telecommunications (Web and mobile application development).

West Jordan: Leah Louise Smillie is a freshman majoring in psychology.

VIRGINIA

Alexandria: Jason Petrean is a senior majoring in general studies.

Fairfax: Nabila A. Guled is a senior majoring in organizational leadership.

Norfolk: Michael Anthony Cropley is a senior majoring in general studies (business).

Rockingham: Aaron Grant Billings is majoring in elementary education.

South Prince George: Robert Andrew Devers is a junior majoring in information networking and telecommunications (comp networking)

Stafford: Molly Patricia Parker is a junior majoring in psychology.

Toms Brook: Golda Lee Albert is a junior majoring in management (human resource).

Virginia Beach: Jessica Ryder is a senior majoring in psychology.

Woodbridge: Jenette Lynn Holmes is a senior majoring in psychology.

WASHINGTON

Issaquah: Lara Gwen Marshall is a junior majoring in computer science.

Joint Base Lewis McChord: Jordan Olivia Shockley is a freshman majoring in psychology.

Lacey: Holley K. Siemers is a senior majoring in sociology.

Monroe: Hannah Leigh Leblanc is a junior majoring in general studies.

Seattle: Melody Moayyed Ahrabi is a sophomore majoring in psychology.

Veradale: Patrick John Forbes is a senior majoring in organizational leadership.

WEST VIRGINIA

Shenandoah Junction: Kody Alan Koch is a freshman majoring in management.

WISCONSIN

Boyceville: Justin Paul Behling is a junior majoring in general studies.

Milwaukee: Jessica C. Lieske is a senior majoring in psychology.

Sun Prairie: Celia Elise Zeinert is a junior majoring in general studies (human services).

INTERNATIONAL

BELGIUM

Oudegem: Lore Triest is a freshman majoring in international business and economics.

CHINA

Beijing: Yanshuo Li is a sophomore.

Hao Liang is a senior majoring in management information systems.

Mingyang Sun is a sophomore.

Wanyue Xu is a sophomore.

Yanzhe Zhang is a freshman.

Lanzhou: Li Zhang is a senior majoring in general studies.

Shanghai: Tong Chen is a senior majoring in early childhood unified education.

Shenyang: Yingchengyi Li is a sophomore majoring in international business and economics.

Yinjie Mu is a sophomore majoring in international business and economics.

Ziyu Yang is a sophomore majoring in international business and economics.

Xi’an: Rong Wang is a senior majoring in art (graphic design)

Zi Wang is a senior majoring in general studies (legal studies).

JAPAN

Mie: Kengo Mori is a freshman majoring in sociology.

MALAYSIA

Ayer Tawar: Caleb Huei Quay is a senior majoring in general science (physics).

NETHERLANDS ANTILLES

St. Maarten: Daphne King is a junior majoring in psychology.

NIGERIA

Alakuko: Olamide Zainab Ajijola is a sophomore majoring in nursing.

Lagos: Chukwuemeka Williams Njoh-paul is a senior majoring in biology (pre-med and pre-dentistry).

PHILIPPINES

Taytay: Florycel Bascon Esperanzate is a freshman majoring in business education (training and development).

SAUDI ARABIA

Al Muthneb: Mohammad Almeshal is a senior majoring in information networking and telecommunications (comp networking).

Ar-Raas: Abdulrahman Abdullah Alghareeb is a junior majoring in information networking and telecommunications (comp networking).

Dammam: Bashair Fraihi Alfraih is a junior majoring in chemistry.

Dawadmi: Waleed Mohammed Alyahya is a junior majoring in information networking and telecommunications (comp networking).

Jeddah: Mohammed Omar Mokhasheen is a senior majoring in information networking and telecommunications (comp networking).

Madinah: Abdullah Mansour Alharbi is a senior majoring in information networking and telecommunications (comp networking).

Riyadh: Yazzed Saud Alaishan is a senior majoring in information networking and telecommunications (comp networking).

SOUTH AFRICA

Johannesburg: Moloko Thabo Masemola is a senior majoring in international business and economics.

SOUTH KOREA

Cheonan: Geon Kim is a freshman.

Daegu: Gyuree Kim is a freshman.

Daejeon: Junghwan Lee is a freshman.

Hoyoon Woo is a freshman.

Pyeongtaek: Dana Kang is a freshman.

Seongnam: Jinseo Park is a freshman.

Seoul: Suhyeon Choi is a freshman.

Kwanghyun Kim is a sophomore.

Minkyu Kim is a freshman.

Sungnam: Myungsoo Go is a sophomore.

Yongsangu: Hyunsoo Lee is a sophomore.

UNITED KINGDOM

Belfast: Kate Mary Keenan is a freshman majoring in art.

Swindon: Luke Alexander Neves is a freshman majoring in international business and economics.