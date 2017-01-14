FHSU Tigers In Service provide community service in Louisiana

FHSU University Relations

A group of 15 students and one faculty sponsor from Fort Hays State University’s Tigers In Service recently traveled to Baton Rouge, La., to perform community service.

Tigers In Service, an initiative created by the FHSU Center for Civic Leadership, is a student-operated program that acts as a clearinghouse for college students who want to participate in community service activities.

The group helped with three organizations — the St. Bernard Project, the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank, and Habitat for Humanity of Greater Baton Rouge.

The St. Bernard Project, a non-profit organization created after Hurricane Katrina that has since expanded to numerous other locations, provides housing relief to people displaced by natural disaster. FHSU students worked to restore homes that were impacted by the devastating floods in Baton Rouge in August 2016.

The students provided service to the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank by sorting and packing food that will be distributed across 11 countries.

The final day of the trip, students cleaned and painted two new homes for Habitat for Humanity.

The students are listed alphabetically:

Karolyna Arias, a Jetmore freshman, is majoring in nursing.

Jacy Buchholz, an Ogallah senior, is majoring in organizational leadership.

Taylor Contreras, a Topeka freshman.

Chelsea Iheme, Wichita, is majoring in psychology.

Krystal Iheme, Wichita, is majoring in biology.

Jacob Korte, a Gem senior, is majoring in general studies.

Zane Littell, a Hugoton senior, is majoring in chemistry.

Joseph Meyer, a Scott City senior, is majoring in elementary education.

Samantha Montgomery, a Topeka sophomore, is majoring in biology.

Keshawn Sewell, a McPherson junior, is majoring in health and human performance.

Kaylie Towles, an El Dorado senior, is majoring in organizational leadership.

Jasmine Turley, a Beloit sophomore, is majoring in biology.

Ricardo Zamora, a Kansas City, Kan., senior, is majoring in business management.

The students were led by two student coordinators of Tigers In Service; Alyssa Steppe and Anneka Sundell, and faculty sponsor, Kaley Klaus, director of Student Leadership Development and Assessment and an instructor of Leadership Studies.