TMP rolls in Smith Center

By JEREMY McGUIRE

Hays Post

Girls: TMP 85, Smith Center 31

Boys: TMP 63, Smith Center 34

SMITH CENTER, Kan-TMP continued their impressive run in Smith Center on Friday night, blowing out the Lady Red 85-31. The Lady Monarchs started the game on a 8-0 run and the route was on. TMP held a 20-4 lead after the first quarter and 45-12 at halftime. TMP shot lights out in the first half shooting 67%, led by 11 points from Kayla Vitztum.

The second half looked very similar to the first half as TMP extended their lead to as many as 56 points on their way to 54 point win. Vitztum led four Lady Monarchs in double figures with 18 points. Megan Koenigsman added 17, Aubrey Koenigsman with 12 and Katelyn Zimmerman chipped in with 10.

Smith Center drops to 3-5 on the season and 1-3 in the Mid Continent League. TMP extends their winning streak to 7 games and their record to 9-1 and 5-0 in the MCL.

A first quarter stalemate ended quickly as the TMP Monarchs used a 14-2 run from the first to the second quarter to take control of the game. TMP held Smith Center to 4 second quarter points and led 25-14 at the break. David McFarland led the way with 6 first half points on two three pointers.

The Monarch defense continued to pour it on in the second half keeping Smith Center at bay in the second half. TMP used two more McFarland three pointers to help them to a 45-25 after the third quarter. The Monarchs built their lead to as many as 29 points in the fourth quarter and settled for the 63-34 win.

McFarland finished with 12 to lead TMP. Michael Lager and Chase Werth weren’t far behind with 11 points apiece. Smith Center drops to 3-5 on the year and 1-3 in the MCL. TMP improves to 6-4 and 4-1 in the MCL.

