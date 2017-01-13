Tiger women hold off Nebraska-Kearney for eighth straight win

By GERARD WELLBROCK

Hays Post

KEARNEY, Neb. – Fort Hays State outscored Nebraska-Kearney 18-2 in the second quarter in building a 13-point halftime lead then held off several Loper second half rallies for a 57-51 win Thursday night at the Health and Sports Center. The Tigers (14-2, 5-2 MIAA) held Kearney scoreless for 8:49 of the second quarter and to only two points over the final 12:37 of the first half to win their eighth straight overall and fifth straight in conference play.

Tony Hobson Postgame Interview

Game Highlights

UNK (4-11, 0-7 MIAA), who have lost seven of their last eight, got as close as five with 22 seconds to play.

Sophomore Carly Heim scored 12 and freshman Kasey Kennett added 11 to lead Fort Hays State, who’s now won seven straight in Kearney and 13 straight overall against their most played rival.

The Lopers were led by Michaela Barry who scored 15 and Alexa Hogberg who added 13.