Steelers-Chiefs moved to primetime because of ice storm

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – The AFC divisional playoff game Sunday between the Steelers and Chiefs has been moved from an early afternoon kickoff to primetime because of an ice storm due to hit the Kansas City area this weekend.

The game was originally scheduled to kickoff at 12:05 p.m. Central time. It will now start at 7:20 p.m. to give road crews and public safety officials more time to treat roads and parking lots.

The forecast calls for ice to move into the area Friday, and persistent cold temperatures throughout Saturday and Sunday. Additional precipitation is expected Sunday, though mostly in the form of rain.

The time change means the Packers-Cowboys game scheduled to kickoff at 3:40 p.m. Central time on Fox on Sunday will lead into the Steelers-Chiefs game, which will air on NBC.