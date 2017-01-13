Six Hays residents vying for vacant position on city commission

By BECKY KISER

Hays Post

Six people, including a former Hays city commissioner, have filed for the city commission seat vacated recently by Eber Phelps, who is now serving as the 111th District State Representative.

Phelps’ term on the city commission expires in January 2018.

The candidates are:

Sandra Jacobs, executive director of Heartland Community Foundation in Hays. Jacobs is a retired bank executive with more than 40 years of financial experience. She has served on the Downtown Hays Development Corporation Board and the board of directors of the Ellis County Coalition for Economic Development.

James Leiker, is a self-employed business owner who served on the Hays school board from 2011 to 2015. Leiker also was a member of Public Wholesale Water Supply District #15 and the Ellis County Wellhead Commission. He currently serves on the Downtown Hays Development Corporation board.

Ron Mellick, owner of Ron’s Floor Covering. Mellick previously served eight years as a Hays City Commissioner from 2007 to 2015.

Martin Patterson, an employee of Production Drilling, Inc. Patterson is a former board member and vice-president of Hays USD 489.

Brad Pendergast, an employee of the Docking Institute for Public Affairs, Fort Hays State University. Pendergast has a master’s degree in public administration from Wichita State University and a bachelor’s degree in political science from FHSU.

Bill Ring, Ellis County Public Works Director and former Ellis County Emergency Manager. He recently moved into Hays from a home just outside the city limits. Ring also has experience in law enforcement and as a volunteer firefighter.

The Hays city commission will hold a special meeting Thu., Jan. 19, at 6:30 p.m. in City Hall, 1507 Main, to fill the vacant commission position. The appointment will be for one year.

The commission work session will follow the special meeting.