Sheriff’s department watching for pickup after reported Kan. ATV theft

GRAY COUNTY –Law enforcement authorities in Gray County are investigating a residential burglary and asking the public for help.

Deputies are watching for a blue or turquoise over silver Ford pickup with two men in it that was originally seen south of Ingalls, according to the Gray County Sheriff’s Department.

The sheriff’s department received reports of thefts including an ATV Wednesday and a pickup in the same area of rural Gray County and want the public to help them watch for the pickup or any unusual activity.

No additional were available on Friday morning, according to the sheriff’s department.