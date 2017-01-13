Reece W. Roemer, age 84, passed away on Wednesday, January 11, 2017 at the Scott County Hospital in Scott City, Kansas. He was born on August 9, 1932 in Gove County, Kansas, the son of George and Mabel Lillia Roemer. A lifetime resident of Lane County, Kansas, he was a farmer and rancher.

His memberships include the Healy United Methodist Church in Healy, Kansas, Odd Fellows Lodge, Cheyenne Country Club Swimming Pool, Healy School Board, Healy Coop Board, Lane County Improvement District, Water District, Volunteer Fire Fighter, Little League and Senior League Baseball Coach.

On May 27, 1956 he married Delores Maxine Thon in Healy, Kansas. She survives.

Survivors Include his Wife – Delores M. Roemer of Scott City, Kansas, Three Sons – Vernon & Michelle Roemer of Gem, Kansas, Kenneth & Dana Roemer of Emporia, Kansas, Dennis & Janet Roemer of Edmond, Oklahoma, One Daughter – Virginia & Darryl Clinton of Scott City, Kansas, Two Brother In Laws, Larry & Ann Thon of Kansas City, Missouri, Clifford & Phyllis Thon of Colby, Kansas, Eleven Grandchildren and Five Great Grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his Parents, Two Brothers – Elmer Roemer & Duane Roemer and One Sister – Ethelyn Settles.

Funeral Services will be held at the 1st United United Methodist Church in Healy, Kansas at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 18, 2017 with Pastor Bud Tuxhorn presiding.

Interment will be in the Healy Cemetery in Healy, Kansas.

Memorials In Lieu Of Flowers may be given to the Healy United Methodist Church or Camp Lakeside % Price & Sons Funeral Home.

Visitation will be at Price & Sons Funeral Home in Scott City from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Monday and 10:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. Tuesday – The Roemer Family will be present from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 pm Tuesday to receive friends.