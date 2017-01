TREGO CO. EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT

WAKEENEY–Below is a Preparation Checklist for the coming ice storm.

• Fuel up cars and generators

• Charge cell phones

• Get food for up to 72 hours

• Fill water containers for up to 72 hours

• Don’t forget water and food for pets

• Check batteries in flashlights

• Make sure you have enough medications, if needed

• Once the storm begins, STAY HOME

• Be careful of using alternate heating sources

• Stay away from downed power lines