New executive director named at Options: Domestic & Sexual Violence Services

Options: Domestic & Sexual Violence Services Inc. announced that Jennifer Hecker has been named executive director.

With a more than 20-year career in operations, program management and consulting in the public and private sector and more than 15 years of nonprofit leadership experience, Hecker is sure to provide Options Inc. with remarkable guidance and success, the organization said in a news release.

“We are grateful that Options Inc.’s new executive director comes from within. We’ve appreciated her stability, professionalism and counsel while she served as interim executive director,” said Kathy Wallert, Options board president. “We know Jennifer Hecker to be strategic and proactive with community leaders and are confident Options Inc.’s services and programs will continue to be a tremendous success under her leadership.”

The mission of Options: Domestic and Sexual Violence Services Inc. is to empower individuals who experience domestic, sexual, interpersonal or stalking violence through individual support while educating our communities to identify and confront the causes of violence in society.

Options serves victims and survivors in 18 Northwest Kansas counties including Cheyenne, Rawlins, Decatur, Norton, Phillips, Smith, Sherman, Thomas, Sheridan, Graham, Rooks, Osborne, Wallace, Logan, Gove, Trego, Ellis and Russell.