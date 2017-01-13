Phillipsburg resident Neva Stephenson passed away Jan 12 at the Phillips County Retirement Center in Phillipsburg at the age of 95. She was born April 20, 1921 in Speed, KS, the daughter of Arthur & Myrtle (Olds) Hayes.

She was preceded in death by her husbands, Reuben Richardson & Dane Stephenson, her daughter, Leora Hutton & grandson Kurt.

She is survived by her son Ron Richardson of Garden City, MO; 4 daughters: Patsy Dodge and Barbara Schindler of Stockton, Marcia Louis of Dundalk, MD & Roxie Pope of Phillipsburg; 17 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren & 20 great great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 2:00 p.m. in the Community Church of God, Phillipsburg, with Pastor Tim Kraft officiating. Burial will follow in the Fairview Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 12:00 to 9:00 Sunday & 9:00 to 9:00 Monday at the Olliff-Boeve Memorial Chapel, Phillipsburg.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Church or the Phillips County Retirement Center.

Online condolences: www.olliffboeve.com.

Olliff-Boeve Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.