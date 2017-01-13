Logan resident LaVergne L. Bietz passed away, Tuesday, January 10, 2017 at the Logan Manor in Logan, KS at the age of 101.

She was born March 15, 1915 in Phillips County, Kansas the daughter of Albert P. & Amalie A. (Jaenicke) Schick.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Carl; twin sister, Maxine Bietz; sister, Martha Bruning; and husband, Arthur F. C. Bietz.

Survivors include a son, Myron Bietz & wife, Sherland of Norton, Kansas; 4 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; and 3 great great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, January 18, 2017 in the Logan Funeral Home, Logan, KS, with Pastor Joel Hiesterman officiating. Burial will follow in the St. Peter’s Lutheran Cemetery, Phillips County, KS.

Mrs. Bietz will lie in state from noon until 9 p.m. Monday and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday in the Logan Funeral Home, 102 E. Church St., Logan, KS 67646.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Lutheran Hour.

