Lifelong Goodland, Kansas, resident Kody De Simon, 54, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, January 10, 2017 at the Goodland Regional Medical Center in Goodland.

Kody was born on March 4, 1962 in Goodland, Kansas to Lewis Oren and Karen Kay (Wittmus) Parish. She was one of two children. She attended school in Goodland and graduated from Goodland High School in 1980. She then went on and attended school at Northwest Kansas Vocational Technical School for two years. One year for Cosmetology and then the other year for Secretarial training. She worked for many years in Child Protective Services until she became disabled on August 6, 2003, and then retired in July of 2016.

On September 22, 1998, she married Richard Simon in Las Vegas. Early in life, she loved opening her home to foster kids and spent her time crafting and cooking. Most importantly, she enjoyed craft fairs, her craft store in Colorado Springs, and taking care of her boys and her puppas. She was baptized in the Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Goodland, and at the time of her death, was a member of the United Methodist Church. She was also a member of the Goodland Regional Medical Center Auxiliary.

Preceding her in death were her father Lewis Oren Parish, her paternal grandparents Pearl and Oren Parish, her maternal grandfather Arthur Wittmus, her father-in-law Ray Simon and a brother-in-law Kurt Simon.

She is survived by her husband Richard, her son Quennton McCombs and his wife Lyssa of Colby, her mother Karen of Goodland, sister Kyle Elliot and her husband Marty, step siblings Randy Jensen and his wife Devonna, Roxann Kling and her husband Rod, and Penny Livengood and her husband Tom all of Goodland, Kansas, mother-in-law Marilyn Simon, sister-in-law Linda Conner, a niece Emily Conner, and a great niece Michalah Piotraschke. She is also survived by numerous other nieces, nephews and many close friends.

Memorial services for Kody were held on Saturday, January 14, 2017 at 10:30 AM MT at the United Methodist Church in Goodland, with Pastor Lyn Linde and Pastor Gordon Pettibone officiating. Inurnment will be held in the Goodland Cemetery at a later date.

Visitation was held on Friday, January 13, 2017 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM MT at the Koons-Russell Funeral Home in Goodland.

Memorials are designated to the American Diabetes Association, the Goodland High School Music Department or to the NWKS Shrine Club and may be left at the service or mailed to Koons-Russell Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Goodland, KS 67735.

