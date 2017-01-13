KBI: Suspects in Kansas triple homicide in custody

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) announced Friday that arrests were made in connection to three homicides which occurred October 30th in rural Moundridge, Kansas.

Shortly after 7:00 p.m. Thursday evening, January 12th, Mexican authorities arrested 35-year-old Jereme Lee Nelson and 31-year-old Myrta Rangel. The arrest warrants were executed without incident south of the United States border. Nelson and Rangel were then handed over to the U.S. Marshals Service and returned to the U.S. according to a media release.

The initial criminal investigation was conducted by the KBI and the Harvey County Sheriff’s Office. In November, arrest warrants out of Harvey County were issued for Nelson and Rangel for capital murder. The warrants allege the suspects committed the murders of 33-year-old Travis Street and 37-year-old Angela May Graevs, both of Moundridge, and 52-year-old Richard Prouty of Newton. At the scene of the murders, an 18-month-old child, belonging to Street and Graeves, was found unharmed inside the home.

Prior to the arrest warrants being issued, Nelson and Rangel fled Kansas. The KBI’s investigation then shifted its focus to working with Mexican authorities through the U.S. Marshals Service to identify the movements and location of the suspects within Mexico in an effort to apprehend them.

“I’m proud of the hard work our agents undertook to get to this point in the investigation. We are pleased that the suspects will be brought back to Kansas and tried for these crimes,” KBI Director Kirk Thompson said.

The suspects were booked into the San Diego County Jail. Nelson and Rangel are expected to appear at an extradition hearing Friday in San Diego County, California court.