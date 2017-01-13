Kansas National Guard mobilized to assist local authorities with ice storm response

KSNG

TOPEKA–In response to the winter ice storms affecting the state, the Kansas National Guard has mobilized a number of Kansas soldiers to provide assistance to local authorities, as needed, with their emergency response operations.

Approximately 200 Guardsmen will operate Stranded Motorist Assistance and Recovery Teams to patrol key roads and render assistance to motorists stranded by icy road conditions. The teams will also provide emergency transportation for law enforcement, medical and other critical response personnel.

These teams will operate in three shifts of two vehicles with two soldiers each from 12 locations across the state. The soldiers and vehicles will be provided by 69th Troop Command, headquartered in Topeka; the 130th Field Artillery Brigade, headquartered in Manhattan; the 235th Regiment, headquartered in Salina; and the 635th Regional Support Group, headquartered in Topeka.

Participating units will also be prepared to provide warming stations at local armories, as necessary.

The inclement weather will be arriving at different times across the state this weekend. Please stay aware of the weather in your area by monitoring local media, www.weather.gov and/or a NOAA All Hazards Radio.

The Kansas Division of Emergency Management advises Kansans to avoid travel during the storms, if possible. If you must travel, get the latest road information from the Kansas Department of Transportation by calling 5-1-1 or visiting the Kandrive website at kandrive.org.

To find information on road conditions when not in the state, call 1-866-511-5368.