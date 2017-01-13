Jerry K. VanAllen, 66, of Topeka, formerly of Sharon Springs, died January 8, 2017 at Topeka, Kansas.

He was born July 18, 1950 in Tribune, Kansas, the son of Cecil and Phyllis VanAllen, and graduated from Wallace County High School in 1968. He attended Colby Community College where he received his Associate of Arts Degree; Fort Hays State University where he received a Bachelor of Arts Degree and a Master of Science Degree. Jerry also held special degrees from the College of William and Mary, Williamsburg and Northwest Kansas Area Vocational School. He served in the US Navy as a Personnel Third Class Petty Officer.

Mr. VanAllen worked in the family businesses from 1972 to 1985 and was Executive Director of the Kansas Masonic Foundation from 1990 to 2000. His later years were spent with the State of Kansas in the Kansas Corporation Commission. Jerry was a member of the United Methodist Church in Sharon Springs. He served as a lay-minister and on the stewardship committee for many years. Jerry was a member or past member of: the American Legion, Topeka Rotary Club, Philanthropic Society of Topeka, Public Relations Club of Topeka, Unity and Pride, Concerned Citizens of Topeka, and Volunteer for TAP, Sojourn and the American Red Cross. He was a Past Master and member of Sharon Springs Lodge #417 AF&AM since 1976. He was a Past Patron of Sharon Chapter #381 of Sharon Springs and Worthy Grand Patron of Kansas in 1988/89.

He is survived by his sisters, Patsy Studt of Hutchinson and Janet Weigel of Great Bend; brothers, Cecil Leroy VanAllen of Tucson, AZ, Larry and Richard VanAllen of Sharon Springs, Robert VanAllen of Wheeler; fifteen nephews and nieces and twenty-one great-nephews and nieces, as well as a multitude of friends and other relatives.

Memorial services will be held on Wednesday, January 18, 2017 at 10:00 AM MT at the United Methodist Church in Sharon Springs with Reverend Paul McNall officiating. Inurnment will follow in the Sharon Springs Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be designated to the United Methodist Church (Building Fund) in Sharon Springs; Fort Hays State University Endowment or the OES Grand Chapter (Scholarship Endowment Fund) and may be left at the services or mailed to Koons-Russell Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Goodland, KS 67735.

Online condolences may be left at: www.koonsrussellfuneralhome.com.

Local service arrangements were entrusted to Koons-Russell Funeral Home in Sharon Springs, KS.