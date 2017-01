Ice storm warning issued for Ellis, southwest Kansas counties

NWS

An ice storm warning has been issued for a large swath of western Kansas, including Ellis County.

Freezing rain is expected to develop after daybreak on Saturday and continue through Sunday night. Ince accumulations are expected to be between a half inch and an inch.



The full notice from the NWS is below.

NWS

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE DODGE CITY KS

459 AM CST FRI JAN 13 2017

TREGO-ELLIS-SCOTT-LANE-NESS-RUSH-

INCLUDING THE CITIES OF…WAKEENEY…PFEIFER…HAYS…

SCOTT CITY…SCOTT STATE LAKE…DIGHTON…NESS CITY…LACROSSE

459 AM CST FRI JAN 13 2017

…ICE STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM SATURDAY TO 6 AM CST

MONDAY…

* TIMING…FREEZING RAIN IS EXPECTED TO DEVELOP AFTER DAYBREAK ON

SATURDAY AND CONTINUE THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT. THE FREEZING RAIN

IS EXPECTED TO OCCUR OVER ALL OF CENTRAL AND SOUTHWEST KANSAS.

SNOW IS EXPECTED TO DEVELOP OVER FAR SOUTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL

KANSAS SUNDAY NIGHT. PERIODS OF HEAVY RAIN ESPECIALLY AROUND

SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY.

* ICE ACCUMULATIONS…A HALF INCH TO AROUND ONE INCH OF ICE IS

POSSIBLE.

* SNOW ACCUMULATIONS…TWO TO THREE INCHES OF SNOW COULD FALL

FROM AROUND SYRACUSE TO SCOTT CITY.

* MAIN IMPACT…FREEZING RAIN AND POTENTIALLY SIGNIFICANT ICING.

ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF ONE HALF INCH TO AROUND ONE INCH COULD

CAUSE SIGNIFICANT DAMAGE TO TREES AND POWER LINES. SNOW

ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 3 INCHES WILL BE POSSIBLE OVER WEST

CENTRAL AND FAR SOUTHWEST KANSAS.

* OTHER IMPACTS…TRAVEL MAY BECOME IMPOSSIBLE WITH ICE COVERED

ROADWAYS. DOWNED TREES AND POWER LINES MAY CAUSE POWER

OUTAGES.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A WINTER STORM WATCH MEANS THERE IS A POTENTIAL FOR SIGNIFICANT

ICE ACCUMULATIONS THAT MAY IMPACT TRAVEL. CONTINUE TO MONITOR THE

LATEST FORECASTS.

AN ICE STORM WARNING MEANS SEVERE WINTER WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE

EXPECTED OR OCCURRING. SIGNIFICANT AMOUNTS OF ICE ACCUMULATIONS

WILL MAKE TRAVEL DANGEROUS OR IMPOSSIBLE. TRAVEL IS STRONGLY

DISCOURAGED. COMMERCE WILL LIKELY BE SEVERELY IMPACTED. IF YOU

MUST TRAVEL…KEEP AN EXTRA FLASHLIGHT…FOOD…AND WATER IN YOUR

VEHICLE IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY. ICE ACCUMULATIONS AND WINDS WILL

LIKELY LEAD TO SNAPPED POWER LINES AND FALLING TREE BRANCHES THAT

ADD TO THE DANGER.