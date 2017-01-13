HPD arrest log, Jan. 9 to 11

All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

William Keith Wierman, 25, Hays, was arrested at 5:52 a.m. Jan. 10 in the 300 block of East 13th on suspicion of drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sandra Denise Thompson, 54, Hays, was arrested at 11:32 p.m. Jan. 11 in the 1500 block of Milner on suspicion of domestic battery.

Derrick Everett Gates, 21, Hays, was arrested at 11:05 p.m. Jan. 11 in the 100 block of West 12th on suspicion of battery.

Freddy Wayne Miller, 42, Hays, was arrested at 11:55 p.m. Jan. 11 in the 1400 block of East 29th on suspicion of interference with a law enforcement official and disorderly conduct.

Jerry Johnson, 62, Hays, was arrested at 3:07 p.m. Jan. 11 in the 2700 block of Epworth on suspicion of drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Devany Mychel Gramly, 18, Hays, was arrested at 8:46 a.m. Jan. 10 in the 100 block of West 12th on suspicion of drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Michael Rashaad Williamson, 24, Toledo, Ohio, was arrested at 6:36 p.m. Jan. 9 in the 3600 block of Vine on suspicion of failure to appear.

Matthew Ehren Wagner, 27, Hays, was arrested at 12:43 p.m. Jan. 10 in the 800 block of Walnut on suspicion of domestic battery.

Christina Renay Wilson, 23, Hays, was arrested at 11:33 p.m. Jan. 9 in the 1700 block of MacArthur on suspicion of failure to appear.

Tina Louise Johnson, 46, Hays, was arrested at 7:38 p.m. Jan. 10 in the 2400 block of Main on suspicion of domestic battery.

Christian Michael Browning, 20, Ellis, was arrested at 8:37 a.m. Jan. 9 in the 2200 block of East 13th on suspicion of drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.