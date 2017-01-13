HPD Activity Log Jan. 3-Jan. 5

The Hays Police Department responded to 26 traffic stops and 3 animal calls Tue., Jan. 3, 2017, according to the HPD Activity Log.

Driving While Suspended/Revoked–300 block W 13th St, Hays; 12:40 AM

MV Accident-City Street/Alley–1300 block Felten Dr, Hays; 8 AM

Dead Animal Call–300 block E 13th St, Hays; 10:41 AM

Suspicious Activity–400 block E 21st St, Hays; 11:07 AM

MV Accident-City Street/Alley–3700 block Vine St, Hays; 11:08 AM

MV Accident-Hit and Run–100 block E 15th St, Hays; 12 AM

Harassment, Telephone/FAX–400 block W 21st St, Hays; 9 AM; 2 PM

Assist – Other (not MV)–100 block W 12th St, Hays; 2:25 PM

MV Accident-Private Property–4300 block Vine St, Hays; 3:09 PM

Found/Lost Property–1500 block Main St, Hays; 3:09 PM

Contempt of Court/Fail to Pay–100 block W 12th St, Hays; 10/18/16

Contempt of Court/Fail to Pay–100 block W 12th St, Hays; 3:39 PM

Contempt of Court/Fail to Pay–100 block W 12th St, Hays; 3:39 PM

Contempt of Court/Fail to Pay–100 block W 12th St, Hays; 11/1/16

Warrant Service (Fail to Appear)–1300 block Anthony Dr, Hays; 3:40 PM; 4 PM

Obstruction of Legal Process–2200 block Canterbury Dr, Hays; 4:15 PM

MV Accident-City Street/Alley–4100 block Vine St, Hays; 5:15 PM

Suspicious Activity–1000 block Reservation Rd, Hays; 9:10 PM

Warrant Service (Fail to Appear)–1700 block Haney Dr, Hays; 10/27/16 8 AM

The Hays Police Department responded to 15 traffic stops and 6 animal calls Wed., Jan. 4, 2017, according to the HPD Activity Log.

Driving Under the Influence–13th and Ash St, Hays; 1:57 AM

Driving While Suspended/Revoked–800 block Vine St, Hays; 8:37 AM

Burglary/residence–100 block E 5th St, Hays; 11:18 AM

Credit Card Violations–1400 block W 45th St, Hays; 3:43 PM

Animal At Large–500 block W 31st St, Hays; 3:48 PM

Burglary/business–500 block W 27th St, Hays; 5:17 PM

Theft (general)–2700 block Vine St, Hays; 5:36 PM

The Hays Police Department responded to 10 traffic stops and 2 animal calls Thu., Jan. 5, 2017, according to the HPD Activity Log.

MV Accident-City Street/Alley–2000 block E 17th St, Hays; 7:15 AM

MV Accident-Co Road/St Hwy–2200 block E Commerce Hwy, Hays; 7:47 AM

Found/Lost Property–1900 block Holmes Rd, Hays; 8:23 AM

Mental Health Call–3400 block Vine St, Hays; 8:48 AM

Warrant Service (Fail to Appear)–100 block W 12th St, Hays; 10:41 AM

Assist – Other (not MV)–1000 block Fort St, Hays; 10:53 AM

Forgery–3400 block Vine St, Hays; 12:01 PM

Theft (general)–300 block W 17th St, Hays; 1:11 PM

MV Accident-Private Property–100 block W 13th St, Hays; 1:57 PM

Probation/Parole Violation–1000 block Fort St, Hays; 2:31 PM

Theft (general)–100 block W 12th St, Hays; 3:12 PM

MV Accident-City Street/Alley–400 block E 17th St, Hays; 3:08 PM

MV Accident-City Street/Alley–500 block E 18th St, Hays; 3:25 PM

MV Accident-Private Property–1000 block E 41st St, Hays; 3:28 PM

Found/Lost Property–20th and Eisenhower, Hays; 4:08 PM

Warrant Service (Fail to Appear)–2300 block Ida Ln, Hays; 4:12 PM

MV Accident-City Street/Alley–2700 block Broadway Ave, Hays; 4:45 PM

Criminal Damage to Property–200 block W 16th St, Hays; 12:30 PM; 5:30 PM