HPD Activity Log Jan. 3-Jan. 5

The Hays Police Department responded to 26 traffic stops and 3 animal calls Tue., Jan. 3, 2017, according to the HPD Activity Log.
Driving While Suspended/Revoked–300 block W 13th St, Hays; 12:40 AM
MV Accident-City Street/Alley–1300 block Felten Dr, Hays; 8 AM
Dead Animal Call–300 block E 13th St, Hays; 10:41 AM
Suspicious Activity–400 block E 21st St, Hays; 11:07 AM
MV Accident-City Street/Alley–3700 block Vine St, Hays; 11:08 AM
MV Accident-Hit and Run–100 block E 15th St, Hays; 12 AM
Harassment, Telephone/FAX–400 block W 21st St, Hays; 9 AM; 2 PM
Assist – Other (not MV)–100 block W 12th St, Hays; 2:25 PM
MV Accident-Private Property–4300 block Vine St, Hays; 3:09 PM
Found/Lost Property–1500 block Main St, Hays; 3:09 PM
Contempt of Court/Fail to Pay–100 block W 12th St, Hays; 10/18/16
Contempt of Court/Fail to Pay–100 block W 12th St, Hays; 3:39 PM
Contempt of Court/Fail to Pay–100 block W 12th St, Hays; 3:39 PM
Contempt of Court/Fail to Pay–100 block W 12th St, Hays; 11/1/16
Warrant Service (Fail to Appear)–1300 block Anthony Dr, Hays; 3:40 PM; 4 PM
Obstruction of Legal Process–2200 block Canterbury Dr, Hays; 4:15 PM
MV Accident-City Street/Alley–4100 block Vine St, Hays; 5:15 PM
Suspicious Activity–1000 block Reservation Rd, Hays; 9:10 PM
Warrant Service (Fail to Appear)–1700 block Haney Dr, Hays; 10/27/16 8 AM
The Hays Police Department responded to 15 traffic stops and 6 animal calls Wed., Jan. 4, 2017, according to the HPD Activity Log.
Driving Under the Influence–13th and Ash St, Hays; 1:57 AM
Driving While Suspended/Revoked–800 block Vine St, Hays; 8:37 AM
Burglary/residence–100 block E 5th St, Hays; 11:18 AM
Credit Card Violations–1400 block W 45th St, Hays; 3:43 PM
Animal At Large–500 block W 31st St, Hays; 3:48 PM
Burglary/business–500 block W 27th St, Hays; 5:17 PM
Theft (general)–2700 block Vine St, Hays; 5:36 PM
The Hays Police Department responded to 10 traffic stops and 2 animal calls Thu., Jan. 5, 2017, according to the HPD Activity Log.
MV Accident-City Street/Alley–2000 block E 17th St, Hays; 7:15 AM
MV Accident-Co Road/St Hwy–2200 block E Commerce Hwy, Hays; 7:47 AM
Found/Lost Property–1900 block Holmes Rd, Hays; 8:23 AM
Mental Health Call–3400 block Vine St, Hays; 8:48 AM
Warrant Service (Fail to Appear)–100 block W 12th St, Hays; 10:41 AM
Assist – Other (not MV)–1000 block Fort St, Hays; 10:53 AM
Forgery–3400 block Vine St, Hays; 12:01 PM
Theft (general)–300 block W 17th St, Hays; 1:11 PM
MV Accident-Private Property–100 block W 13th St, Hays; 1:57 PM
Probation/Parole Violation–1000 block Fort St, Hays; 2:31 PM
Theft (general)–100 block W 12th St, Hays; 3:12 PM
MV Accident-City Street/Alley–400 block E 17th St, Hays; 3:08 PM
MV Accident-City Street/Alley–500 block E 18th St, Hays; 3:25 PM
MV Accident-Private Property–1000 block E 41st St, Hays; 3:28 PM
Found/Lost Property–20th and Eisenhower, Hays; 4:08 PM
Warrant Service (Fail to Appear)–2300 block Ida Ln, Hays; 4:12 PM
MV Accident-City Street/Alley–2700 block Broadway Ave, Hays; 4:45 PM
Criminal Damage to Property–200 block W 16th St, Hays; 12:30 PM; 5:30 PM