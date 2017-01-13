HPD Activity Log Jan. 11

The Hays Police Department responded to 13 traffic stops and 16 animal calls Wed., Jan. 11, 2017, according to the HPD Activity Log.

Abandoned Vehicle–1500 block Allen St, Hays; 12:19 AM

Unattended Death–2900 block Sternberg Dr, Hays; 5 AM; 7:45 AM

Abandoned Vehicle–3200 block Ash Dr, Hays; 8:22 AM

Abandoned Vehicle–1100 block Amhurst St, Hay; 8:40 AM

Hazardous Material Incident–3600 block Vine St, Hays; 10:31 AM

Driving While Suspended/Revoked–1300 block Haney Dr, Hays; 12:04 PM

MV Accident-Private Property–2700 block Broadway Ave, Hays; 1:19 PM

Suicidal Subject–400 block W 8th St, Hays; 1:40 PM

Civil Dispute–1300 block E 18th St, Hays; 1:43 PM

Mental Health Call–100 block W 12th St, Hays; 2:10 PM

Dangerous Animal–22nd and Oak St, Hays; 2:20 PM

Drug Offenses–2700 block Epworth St, Hays; 2:47 PM; 3:07 PM

Welfare Check–200 block W 29th St, Hays; 3:03 PM

Suspicious Activity–300 block W 12th St, Hays; 4:25 PM

Custody Dispute–2000 block Metro Ln, Hays; 6:43 PM

Warrant Service (Fail to Appear)–100 block W 34th St, Hays; 7:09 PM

Suicidal Subject–1400 block W 43rd St, Hays; 7:54 PM

Battery – Domestic–1500 block Milner St, Hays; 11:20 PM

Disturbance – General–1400 block E 29th St, Hays; 11:33 PM