Hot shooting lifts Lopers past Fort Hays State

By GERARD WELLBROCK

Hays Post

KEARNEY, Neb. – Nebraska-Kearney closed the first half on a 19-7 run to build an eight-point halftime lead then shot 59-percent in the second half and beat Fort Hays State 86-69 Thursday night at the Health and Sports Center. The Tigers (9-6, 3-4 MIAA) were held to 44-percent shooting and hit only 4-for-16 from beyond the arc while the Lopers (12-4, 5-2 MIAA) knocked down a season-high 13 3-pointers.

Mark Johnson Postgame Interview

Rob Davis Postgame Interview

Game Highlights

Rob Davis bounced back from his lowest scoring game of the season with a game-high 26 points. Hadley Gillum scored 15 of his 17 points in the second half and pulled down a team-high eight rebounds.

Freshman Kyle Juhl hit four of his five 3-pointers in the second half and led UNK with a career-high 17 points. Trey Lansman, who was held to three points in the first half, added 15 along with a game-high 12 rebounds as the Lopers win their third straight at home over the Tigers.