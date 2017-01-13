Cloudy, cold Friday; ice storm for the weekend



An ice storm warning is in effect this weekend for much of Kansas and northern Oklahoma. Ice accumulations in excess of 1/2 inch will be possible from this event, especially in southwest and portions of central Kansas. Main impacts over the weekend from this ice storm will be ice covered roads, downed power lines and possible power outages.

Today Mostly cloudy, with a high near 27. Wind chill values as low as 4. East wind 6 to 9 mph.

Tonight Cloudy, with a low around 21. East wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday A chance of freezing rain and sleet before 3pm, then a chance of sleet between 3pm and 5pm, then a chance of freezing rain and sleet after 5pm. Cloudy, with a high near 32. Calm wind becoming east northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday Night Freezing rain likely, possibly mixed with sleet, becoming all freezing rain after 2am. Cloudy, with a low around 24. East wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New sleet accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

SundayFreezing rain likely before 3pm, then rain or freezing rain likely between 3pm and 4pm, then freezing rain likely after 4pm. Cloudy, with a high near 33. East wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Sunday NightFreezing rain. Low around 27. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

M.L.King DayA chance of rain, freezing rain, and sleet before 1pm, then a chance of rain, snow, freezing rain, and sleet between 1pm and 2pm, then a chance of snow after 2pm. Cloudy, with a high near 36. Chance of precipitation is 50%.