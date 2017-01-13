Area High School Scoreboard for 1/13/17

Girls

Western Athletic Conference

Garden City 35 Hays High 50

Liberal 41 Dodge City 32

*Great Bend 48 Buhler 39

Mid-Continent League

Smith Center 31 TMP 85

Oakley 35 Stockton 54

Ellis 24 Hill City 65

Phillipsburg 41 Norton 51

*Ness City 47 Trego 52

Central Prairie League

Central Plains 87 Victoria 9

Ellinwood 33 Macksville 54

Otis-Bison 44 La Crosse 37

*Kinsley 34 Kiowa Co. 46

Northern Plains League Tournament

Natoma 34 Pike Valley 32

Rock Hills 15 Lakeside 45

Tescott 45 Wilson 63

Lincoln 54 Chase 33

Sylvan Lucas 17 Osborne 44

Northwest Kansas League

St. Francis 35 Dighton 53

Central Kansas League

Pratt 37 Larned 46

Great Western Activities Conference

Goodland 37 Ulysses 46

Hugoton 69 Scott City 37

Western Kansas Liberty League

Western Plains/Healy 11 Golden Plains 44

Boys

Western Athletic Conference

Garden City 49 Hays High 58

Liberal 67 Dodge City 47

*Great Bend 46 Buhler 68

Mid-Continent League

Smith Center 34 TMP 63

Oakley 53 Stockton 71

Ellis 48 Hill City 43

Phillipsburg 53 Norton 58

*Ness City 59 Trego 41

Central Prairie League

Central Plains 74 Victoria 17

Ellinwood 41 Macksville 76

*Kinsley 26 Kiowa Co. 68

Northern Plains League Tournament

Lakeside 56 Natoma 19

Wilson 56 Thunder Ridge 34

Osborne 59 South Cloud 20

Chase 42 Lincoln 37

Rock Hills 46 Tescott 37

Northwest Kansas League

St. Francis 53 Dighton 56

Central Kansas League

Pratt 61 Larned 36

Great Western Activities Conference

Goodland 56 Ulysses 46

Hugoton 41 Scott City 39

Western Kansas Liberty League

Triplains/Brewster 52 Logan 49

*Non-league

AP-KS–Kansas Prep Scores, 6th Ld-Writethru,1589

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Andale 53, McPherson 43

Augusta 71, Wellington 39

Belle Plaine 56, Cheney 53

Beloit 70, Minneapolis 62

Bennington 68, Marion 37

Berean Academy 49, Ell-Saline 43

Buhler 68, Great Bend 46

Burrton 49, Attica 48

Central Plains 74, Victoria 17

Centre 47, Rural Vista 41

Chaparral 49, Garden Plain 39

Cimarron 40, Syracuse 24

Dighton 56, St. Francis 53

Douglass 56, Medicine Lodge 46

El Dorado 53, Mulvane 45

Ellis 48, Hill City 43

Elyria Christian 57, Goessel 28

Goddard-Eisenhower 74, Andover Central 69

Hays 58, Garden City 49

Hays-TMP-Marian 63, Smith Center 34

Hesston 44, Halstead 32

Holcomb 58, Colby 29

Holton 43, Hiawatha 42

Hugoton 41, Scott City 39

Hutchinson Central Christian 71, Stafford 38

Ingalls 55, South Central 53

Inman 40, Hutchinson Trinity 34

Jackson Heights 41, Horton 27

Kiowa County 68, Kinsley 26

Liberal 67, Dodge City 47

Little River 31, Herington 19

Macksville 76, Ellinwood 41

Meade 61, Lakin 53

Moundridge 51, Sedgwick 48

Ness City 59, Trego 41

Nickerson 54, Lyons 31

Norton 58, Phillipsburg 53

Pratt 61, Larned 36

Pratt Skyline 81, Fairfield 46

Rock Creek 46, Wabaunsee 38

Sabetha 39, Royal Valley 31

Salina Central 68, Maize 46

Salina Sacred Heart 75, Ellsworth 57

Satanta 72, Pawnee Heights 48

Shawnee Heights 57, Washburn Rural 52

South Gray 61, Ashland 53

Southeast Saline 52, Republic County 34

Southwestern Hts. 52, Sublette 33

Sterling 78, Remington 60

Stockton 71, Oakley 53

Triplains-Brewster 52, Logan 49

Valley Center 75, Goddard 74

Wamego 63, Marysville 46

Wichita Trinity 61, Wichita Independent 47

Northern Plains League Tournament

Play-In

Chase 42, Lincoln 37

Lakeside 56, Natoma 19

Osborne 59, Glasco/Miltonvale-Southern Cloud 20

Rock Hills 46, Tescott 37

Wilson 56, Thunder Ridge 34

St. John Military Tournament

St. John’s Military 65, Flint Hills Job Corps 41

St. Xavier 78, Wichita Northfield 64

Wichita State University Tournament

Salina South 60, Wichita West 46

Wichita Bishop Carroll 57, Andover 56

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Anderson County vs. Santa Fe Trail, ppd.

Atchison County vs. Riverside, ppd.

Atchison vs. KC Schlagle, ppd.

Basehor-Linwood vs. KC Turner, ppd.

Bishop Miege vs. St. Thomas Aquinas, ppd.

Bishop Seabury Academy vs. KC Christian, ppd.

Blue Valley Southwest vs. St. James Academy, ppd.

Blue Valley vs. Gardner-Edgerton, ppd.

Bonner Springs vs. KC Piper, ppd.

BV North vs. BV Northwest, ppd.

Cassville, Mo. vs. Riverton, ccd.

Cherryvale vs. Humboldt, ccd.

Concordia vs. Chapman, ppd.

Council Grove vs. West Franklin, ppd. to Feb 16.

DeSoto vs. Louisburg, ppd.

Emporia vs. Junction City, ppd. to Feb 4.

Erie vs. Eureka, ppd.

Eudora vs. Ottawa, ppd.

Fredonia vs. Caney Valley, ccd.

Galena vs. Southeast, ppd. to Feb 13.

Highland Park vs. Topeka, ppd.

Independence vs. Fort Scott, ppd.

Jayhawk Linn vs. Yates Center, ppd.

Jefferson North vs. Oskaloosa, ppd.

Jefferson West vs. Perry-Lecompton, ppd.

KC Sumner vs. KC Harmon, ppd.

KC Wyandotte vs. KC Washington, ppd.

Labette County vs. Coffeyville, ppd.

Lansing vs. Tonganoxie, ppd.

Lawrence vs. Olathe East, ppd.

Madison/Hamilton vs. Southern Coffey, ppd. to Jan 19.

Manhattan vs. Topeka West, ppd. to Jan 31.

Marais des Cygnes Valley vs. Lebo, ppd. to Jan 17.

Mill Valley vs. BV West, ppd.

Neodesha vs. Baxter Springs, ccd.

Olathe North vs. Olathe South, ppd.

Olathe Northwest vs. Lawrence Free State, ppd.

Olpe vs. Burlingame, ppd. to Jan 19.

Osage City vs. Lyndon, ppd. to Jan 24.

Osawatomie vs. Prairie View, ppd.

Parsons vs. Chanute, ppd.

Pittsburg Colgan vs. Lamar, Mo., ppd.

Pleasant Ridge vs. Immaculata, ppd.

Pleasanton vs. Marmaton Valley, ppd.

Pretty Prairie vs. Norwich, ppd.

Riley County vs. Silver Lake, ppd. to Feb 21.

Rolla vs. Deerfield, ppd.

Sedan vs. Oswego, ccd.

SM North vs. Leavenworth, ppd.

SM Northwest vs. SM South, ppd.

SM West vs. SM East, ppd.

Smoky Valley vs. Kingman, ppd.

South Barber vs. Cunningham, ppd.

Spring Hill vs. Baldwin, ppd.

Topeka Heritage Christian vs. Grandview, Mo., ppd.

Udall vs. Flinthills, ppd. to Jan 24.

Valley Falls vs. McLouth, ppd.

Wakefield vs. Peabody-Burns, ppd. to Feb 13.

Waverly vs. Hartford, ppd. to Jan 17.

Wellsville vs. Iola, ppd.

West Elk vs. South Haven, ccd.

Wichita Sunrise vs. Veritas Christian, ppd.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Andover Central 65, Goddard-Eisenhower 52

Attica 38, Burrton 36

Beloit 62, Minneapolis 21

Berean Academy 49, Ell-Saline 25

Central Plains 87, Victoria 9

Cheney 73, Belle Plaine 14

Clay Center 51, Abilene 44

Dighton 53, St. Francis 35

Ellsworth 44, Salina Sacred Heart 36

Fairfield 38, Pratt Skyline 24

Garden Plain 67, Chaparral 29

Goddard 45, Valley Center 39

Goessel 39, Elyria Christian 16

Golden Plains 44, Western Plains-Healy 11

Great Bend 48, Buhler 39

Haven 37, Hillsboro 22

Hays 50, Garden City 35

Hays-TMP-Marian 85, Smith Center 30

Hesston 46, Halstead 29

Hill City 65, Ellis 24

Hodgeman County 44, Minneola 37, OT

Holcomb 62, Colby 50

Holton 58, Hiawatha 47

Hoxie 53, Oberlin-Decatur 26

Hugoton 69, Scott City 37

Hutchinson Central Christian 54, Stafford 21

Hutchinson Trinity 46, Inman 40

Kiowa County 46, Kinsley 34

Larned 46, Pratt 37

Liberal 44, Dodge City 32

Little River 34, Herington 29

Logan 49, Triplains-Brewster 44

Lyons 48, Nickerson 41

Macksville 54, Ellinwood 33

Maize 50, Salina Central 33

Marion 34, Bennington 26

McPherson 70, Andale 27

Meade 53, Lakin 35

Medicine Lodge 39, Douglass 30

Moundridge 54, Sedgwick 41

Mulvane 49, El Dorado 33

Norton 51, Phillipsburg 41

Otis-Bison 44, LaCrosse 37

Pawnee Heights 45, Satanta 38

Republic County 39, Southeast Saline 18

Royal Valley 56, Sabetha 24

Rural Vista 51, Centre 35

Solomon 47, Canton-Galva 45

South Central 65, Ingalls 39

Sterling 61, Remington 58

Stockton 54, Oakley 35

Topeka Seaman 51, Topeka Hayden 40

Trego 52, Ness City 47

Ulysses 46, Goodland 37

Wabaunsee 50, Rock Creek 29

Wamego 63, Marysville 46

Washburn Rural 73, Shawnee Heights 43

Wellington 59, Augusta 45

Wichita Independent 50, Wichita Trinity 39

Northern Plains League Tournament

Play-In

Lakeside 45, Rock Hills 15

Lincoln 54, Chase 33

Natoma 34, Pike Valley 32, 2OT

Osborne 44, Sylvan-Lucas 17

Wilson 63, Tescott 45

Wichita State University Tournament

Andover 52, Wichita Southeast 42

Maize South 60, Wichita West 39

Salina South 36, Wichita Northwest 35

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Anderson County vs. Santa Fe Trail, ppd.

Atchison County vs. Riverside, ppd.

Basehor-Linwood vs. KC Turner, ppd.

Bishop Miege vs. St. Thomas Aquinas, ppd.

Blue Valley vs. Gardner-Edgerton, ppd.

Bonner Springs vs. KC Piper, ppd.

BV North vs. BV Northwest, ppd.

BV West vs. Mill Valley, ppd.

Cherryvale vs. Humboldt, ccd.

Concordia vs. Chapman, ppd.

Council Grove vs. West Franklin, ppd. to Feb 16.

DeSoto vs. Louisburg, ppd.

Emporia vs. Junction City, ppd. to Feb 4.

Erie vs. Eureka, ppd.

Eudora vs. Ottawa, ppd.

Fredonia vs. Caney Valley, ccd.

Galena vs. Southeast, ppd. to Feb 13.

Highland Park vs. Topeka, ppd.

Horton vs. Jackson Heights, ppd.

Independence vs. Fort Scott, ppd.

Jayhawk Linn vs. Yates Center, ppd.

Jefferson North vs. Oskaloosa, ppd.

Jefferson West vs. Perry-Lecompton, ppd.

KC Christian vs. Bishop Seabury Academy, ppd.

KC Wyandotte vs. KC Washington, ppd.

Labette County vs. Coffeyville, ppd.

Lansing vs. Tonganoxie, ppd.

Lawrence vs. Olathe East, ppd.

Madison/Hamilton vs. Southern Coffey, ppd. to Jan 19.

Manhattan vs. Topeka West, ppd. to Jan 31.

Marais des Cygnes Valley vs. Lebo, ppd. to Jan 17.

Neodesha vs. Baxter Springs, ccd.

Olathe North vs. Olathe South, ppd.

Olathe Northwest vs. Lawrence Free State, ppd.

Olpe vs. Burlingame, ppd.

Osage City vs. Lyndon, ppd. to Jan 24.

Osawatomie vs. Prairie View, ppd.

Parsons vs. Chanute, ppd.

Pittsburg Colgan vs. Lamar, Mo., ppd.

Pleasant Ridge vs. Immaculata, ppd.

Pleasanton vs. Marmaton Valley, ppd.

Pretty Prairie vs. Norwich, ppd.

Riley County vs. Silver Lake, ppd. to Feb 21.

Rolla vs. Deerfield, ppd.

Sedan vs. Oswego, ccd.

SM North vs. Leavenworth, ppd.

SM Northwest vs. SM South, ppd.

SM West vs. SM East, ppd.

Smoky Valley vs. Kingman, ppd.

South Barber vs. Cunningham, ppd.

Spring Hill vs. Baldwin, ppd.

Topeka Heritage Christian vs. Grandview, Mo., ppd.

Udall vs. Flinthills, ppd. to Jan 24.

Valley Falls vs. McLouth, ppd.

Wakefield vs. Peabody-Burns, ppd. to Feb 13.

Waverly vs. Hartford, ppd. to Jan 17.

Wellsville vs. Iola, ppd.

West Elk vs. South Haven, ccd.

Wichita Sunrise vs. Veritas Christian, ppd.