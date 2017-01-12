Zoe Faith is first baby of 2017 delivered at HaysMed

By GARRETT SAGER

Hays Post

A couple from Pawnee Rock welcomed in 2017 with the birth of their first child on Jan. 3 at the Hays Medical Center. The child was the first baby to be born in the new year at HaysMed.

Zoe Faith Umble was born at 8:29 a.m. on her scheduled due date and was a healthy 8-pounds, 10-ounces to Paul and Colleen Umble. She is the granddaughter of Janet Dunavan, Leavenworth and Will and Pam Umble of Myerstown, Pa.

“We were very excited, nervous and surprised she was born on the actual due date,” Colleen said.

The Umbles wanted to be surprised about the sex of their child. Colleen said she and her husband were both surprised it was a daughter — they thought for sure it was going to be a boy.

“We had a name picked out for both, but were still surprised when it was a girl,” Colleen said.

Colleen mentions that her and her husband really appreciated the wonderful care that they received at HaysMed from the doctors, nurses, and staff.