Waymaster offers scholarship for 4-H Citizenship in Action program

TOPEKA — On Feb. 19 and 20, the Kansas 4-H program will host Citizenship in Action, a program that seeks to inform 13- to 18-year-olds, as of Jan. 1, on how their state government functions.

Activities include mock legislative sessions in the House and Senate Chambers, meetings with elected officials, and tours of the Capitol.

For any student who wishes to apply, the fee is $170. Rep. Troy Waymaster, R-Bunker Hill, is offering one scholarship to the event for one Kansas 4-H student that resides in the 109th Kansas House District. To apply for the scholarship, interested students should mail Waymaster’s Topeka office a letter stating why they want to attend the event and what they want to learn from their participation in the program.

“I look forward to hearing from students in the 109th District,” Waymaster said, “This is a great learning opportunity and as a former 4-Her, the value of what is learned during the Citizenship in Action is immeasurable.”

The deadline for scholarship submissions will be Jan. 30, and registration for the event is Jan. 15. More information about Citizens in Action can be found at the program website, located at http://www.kansas4-h.org/events-activities/conferences-events/citizenship-in-action/.