Watch Kansas Rep. Pompeo’s CIA Director confirmation hearing LIVE

WASHINGTON -President-elect Donald Trump’s pick for CIA director, Kansas 4th District Congressman Mike Pompeo, faces senators amid a testy standoff between Trump and the spy community.

The Senate Select Committee on Intelligence hearing on the nomination begins at 9 a.m. CST

The hearing started and then was temporarily delayed due to a power outage.

Electricity was out in two Senate office buildings, interrupting the hearing.

A spokesman for the Architect of the Capitol says power is out in most of the Hart Senate Office Building and in some of the adjacent Dirksen building. Crews are working to restore power.

The confirmation hearing for congressman Mike Pompeo of Kansas was moved to a new room.

Listen to the Pompeo hearing.

Watch it LIVE here