US Senate takes next step to dump Obama’s health care

WASHINGTON –The U.S. Senate early Thursday morning passed a nonbinding Republican-backed budget measure that eases the way for action on subsequent repeal legislation to eliminate Obmamacare as soon as next month.

Republicans have been promising to get rid of the healthcare plan but more and more of the GOP are feeling uneasy about dumping it without having a replacement in place.

U.S. Senators Pat Roberts and Jerry Moran supported the measure.

Moran said in a media release, “Canceled policies, difficulties in identifying new plans, massive premium increases, sky-high deductibles and limited options for doctors – the new normal for many American families under Obamacare. This vote gives us the opportunity to begin repairing the damage. I will work with my colleagues – Republicans and Democrats alike – to swiftly come together, offer real reforms to lower costs and improve the quality of healthcare, and ensure there is no lapse in care. Americans deserve freedom of choice and should have access to truly affordable, quality healthcare.”

Watch Senator Moran’s comments on Healthcare Reform here

The Obamacare repeal resolution will now be taken up by the U.S. House of Representatives. Should it be passed, a future vote to repeal Obamacare altogether will succeed with a simple majority in both chambers.