Sunny, cold Thursday; icy weekend ahead



Today Partly sunny, with a high near 30. Wind chill values as low as 3. Northeast wind 6 to 10 mph.

Tonight Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15. Wind chill values as low as 3. East northeast wind around 9 mph.

Friday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 27. Wind chill values as low as 4. East northeast wind 6 to 8 mph.

Friday NightCloudy, with a low around 18. Northeast wind 3 to 6 mph.

Significant ice accumulations possible this weekend. The potential exists for ice accumulations greater than ¾ of an inch. #kswx pic.twitter.com/xL5xqPJB51 — NWS Dodge City (@NWSDodgeCity) January 12, 2017

SaturdayA chance of freezing rain and sleet before 3pm, then a chance of rain or freezing rain between 3pm and 4pm, then a chance of freezing rain after 4pm. Cloudy, with a high near 33. Northeast wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday NightA chance of freezing rain before midnight, then freezing rain likely, possibly mixed with sleet. Cloudy, with a low around 24. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Sunday Sleet, possibly mixed with freezing rain. The sleet could be heavy at times. High near 32. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.