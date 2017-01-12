State-of-the-art MRI unit arrives at NW Kansas hospital

Submitted

PLAINVILLE– The magnet for Rooks County Health Center’s new MRI & Nuclear Medicine suite arrived on-site Wednesday, January 4. The 4 1/2 ton magnet, known in the industry as the OR200, is the core of the Toshiba built Vantage Titan Magnetic Resonance Imaging unit and it is the only one of its kind in Kansas or Missouri.

Selected for its imaging prowess as well as patient comfort, the Vantage Titan features an extra large bore, making it more comfortable for patients big and tall or patients who are anxious in confined spaces. The new MRI & Nuclear Medicine suite will be also equipped with an overhead video screen so patients can view pictures or slide shows of their own choosing while receiving services. Special noise reduction elements are also planned for the suite to reduce stress and make the experience as comfortable as possible.

Calibration of the various coils in the magnet is expected to take from 4 to 6 weeks. After the calibrations and necessary certifications are completed the unit will be ready to go operational. A grand-opening ceremony is tentatively planned for late-February.

Benefits for patients of RCH’s new MRI & Nuclear Medicine suite include quicker scheduling, lessened stress, the convenience of money and time saved by receiving services close to home.

“When patients benefit, the county benefits by keeping Rooks County dollars in Rooks County. For people from surrounding counties for whom a trip to a large regional center would be even more inconvenient, time consuming and expensive they now have another option, keeping their dollars closer to home as well,” explained RCH CEO, Mike Sinclair.

The opening of the new MRI & Nuclear Medicine suite will conclude one portion of RCH’s recent expansion plans. The next major hospital expansion is expected to include new patient rooms and a Rehabilitation Center for Physical Therapy featuring a zero-entry hydro-therapy pool.

The hospital’s expansion serves to fulfill RCH’s mission to provide the most advanced health care available to residents of Rooks County and beyond.