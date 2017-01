This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Roosevelt Elementary School in Hays had its annual spelling bee Wednesday. Pictured above are the nine finalists from each grade level — third through fifth.

The winners, pictured above, from right, were: 1st Place: Madison Meis, 2nd Place: Emily Stenzel; 3rd Place: Haley Rees; 4th Place: Trace Hale; Alternate: Harley Werth). They are all fifth-graders at Roosevelt and will go on to compete in the county spelling bee at Fort Hays State University.