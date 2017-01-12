Phyllis Mae Blehm, 89, of Russell, Kansas, died peacefully at her home on Wednesday, January 11, 2017, surrounded by her loving family.

Phyllis was born December 31, 1927 in Beaumont, Kansas, the daughter of O.R. and Audine (Arnold) Shipman. Phyllis grew up in Florence, Kansas, and graduated from Florence High School. She met and fell in love and was united in marriage to Fred Blehm and were united in marriage on December 25, 1946. Shortly after being married they moved to Russell, Kansas, in 1948, and were fortunate to raise 3 sons, Douglas, Michael and Mark.

Phyllis spent much of her time as a homemaker, and also held various jobs. She especially enjoyed working as a social service designee at the Russell Hospital, and traveling and working for Hallmark with her niece. Her family and her faith were central to her life.

She is survived by her sons Douglas Blehm of Hays, Kansas and Mark Blehm and wife Tia of Russell, Kansas; grandchildren Jessica and husband Ron, Katy and husband Brandon, Taelyr, and great-grandchildren Micah, Caleb, and Samuel. She is also survived and remembered by a host of other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Frederic on December 25, 1946 and son Michael Blehm on March 02, 1992.

A celebration of Phyllis’ life will be held at 10 A.M. on Monday, January 16, 2017, at the First Southern Baptist Church in Russell, Kansas, with Dave Jones officiating. A graveside service will follow at 3 P.M. at the Hillcrest Cemetery in Florence, Kansas. Family will visit with friends the day of the service. Memorials may be given to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and sent in care of the mortuary. Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Mortuary of Russell, Kansas, is in charge of the funeral service arrangements.