Patricia Ann Weber, 65, of Great Bend, Kansas, died on Friday, January 06, 2017, at the Wesley Medical Center in Wichita, Kansas.

Patricia was born on June 02, 1951, in Hays, Kansas, the daughter of Raymond and Catherine (Koppel) Weber. She lived in Victoria, Hays, Russell and Great Bend, Kansas. She worked for DSNWK at Sunflower Bank as a helper. She enjoyed shopping, eating out, arts and crafts, speaking German, dancing and socializing with friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Donnie and Ronnie Weber and sister Rosie Weber.

A private service will be held at a later date and cremation has preceded the services. Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Mortuary of Russell, Kansas, is in charge of the funeral service arrangements.