New coding club underway at Hays Public Library

HPL

The Hays Public Library is now offering a “code club” for teens who want to learn to build their own apps, games and websites. The club meets every Monday after school in the young adult computer lab.

Code Club is self-paced so participants can take their time mastering different applications.

“I’ve wanted to start a code club since I started at the library in October,” said Vera Haynes, young adult librarian. “Coding is a highly desired skill and applicable to almost every field of work. Libraries are all about spreading literacy and coding is a new form of literacy.”

The library is working with Prenda, a coding company based out of Phoenix, Ariz. Each week, teens log in to Prenda’s software and follow steps to “level up” up their coding skills. Challenges range from making games to building websites. “It doesn’t matter if you’ve never touched a computer…we’ll meet you where you are,” offered Haynes.

Code club is for teens ages 12-18 (grades 6-12). The next meeting of the code club is Monday, Jan. 23, at 3:30 PM. Teens can join at any time.

For more information on this and other HPL programs, call 785-625-9014 or visit hayspublib.org.