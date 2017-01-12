Magdalene Sophia “Peggy” (Krmela) Olson, 86, of Hays, Kansas and formerly of Russell, Kansas, passed away Monday, January 9, 2017 at the Via Christi Village in Hays.

Peggy was born April 2, 1930 in Barton County, Kansas, the daughter of William Max and Helen Magdalene (Kittle) Krmela. She grew up and attended country schools in the Otis, Kansas area.

Peggy met, fell in love, and was united in marriage to Verlan Victor Olson on April 25, 1950 in Russell. This union was blessed with two children, Robert and Donna. They made their home in the Russell County area. Verlan preceded her in death on November 14, 2005.

Peggy was a devoted farmer’s wife and homemaker for her children. She was a member of the St. John Lutheran Church, Martha Circle and Altar Guild. She was a Sunday school teacher and a Bible school teacher for many years. She was involved with Order of the Eastern Star, was a 4-H Leader and a member of the Happy Homemakers EHU. She enjoyed doing craft projects and sewing. She loved spending time with her family and watching her grandchildren.

Surviving family include her son, Robert Olson (Melinda) of Russell, Kansas; daughter, Donna Moffatt (David) of Fishers, Indiana; sister, Helen Jane Behr of Moore,Oklahoma; four grandchildren, Michael Olson, Jennifer Bareksten, Kiersten von Grimmenstein and Cole Moffatt; and eleven great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Verlan, brother Raymond Krmela and sisters, Angie Kraisinger and Lorraine Serpan.

Celebration of Peggy’s Life will be held at 10:30 AM, Friday, January 13, 2017 at St. John Lutheran Church with Pastor Roger Dennis officiating. Burial will follow at the Russell City Cemetery in Russell, Kansas. Visitation will be from 9:00 AM to 8:00 PM Thursday, January 12, 2017 at Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Mortuary of Russell with the family present to greet friends from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM. A Memorial has been established with St. John Lutheran Church. Contributions and condolences may be sent to Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Mortuary, who is in charge of these arrangements.