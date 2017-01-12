Lorraine Elizabeth Wasinger, age 85, of Hays, passed away Wednesday, January 11, 2017 at Hays Medical Center. She was born March 2, 1931 in Catharine, Kansas to Alois and Dora (Meis) Walters. She married Franklin D. “Red” Wasinger November 28, 1953 in Hays. He preceded her in death April 12, 2006.

Lorraine cooked for several years at TMP-Marian High School and was a longtime volunteer at ARC of Central Plains. She was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, Daughters of Isabella and a past VFW Auxiliary member. She enjoyed cooking and baking for her family and she also enjoyed reading.

She is survived by three sons, Gerald (Agnes) Wasinger of Hays, David (Theresa) Wasinger of Hays and Donald (Teresa) Wasinger of Wichita; a daughter, Christine (Ray) Palmer of Hays; a brother, Alfred “Freddie” Walters of Wichita; 16 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren and 4 foster grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a granddaughter, Elizabeth Houghton; a great granddaughter, Chloe Wyatt; seven brothers, Marcellus, Archie, Seraphine, Albert, Alvin, Richard and Aloysius; and four sisters, Hilaria McGuire, Ella Marzano, Leona Schwartzenberger and Cecilia Basgall.

Funeral services will be 10 AM Saturday, January 14, 2017 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Hays.

Visitation will be Friday 4 PM – 8 PM and Saturday 9 AM – 9:30 AM all at Brock’s-Keithley Funeral Chapel and Crematory 2509 Vine Hays, Kansas.

A Daughters of Isabella rosary will be Friday at 6 PM followed by a parish vigil service at 7 PM all at the funeral chapel.

Memorials are suggested to ARC of Central Plains or for Masses.

Condolences may be left by guest book at www.keithleyfuneralchapels.com or emailed to keithleyfuneralhomes@gmail.com