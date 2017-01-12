SMITH CENTER – Leonard Milton Hrabe, age 78, passed away Tuesday, January 10, 2017 at the Smith County Memorial Hospital. He was born the son of Amos & Opal (Wells) Hrabe on November 5, 1938.

Leonard married Linda Bedore on June 15, 1960 in Stockton, KS. Leonard grew up on a farm south of Stockton where he milked many a cows. He attended the Hrabe School House District #55 in Rural Rooks County, he attended grade first through eighth grade. Leonard operated Center Produce in Smith Center from 1960 to June of 1970 where he went to work for the State of Kansas under many divisons. He started in Lebanon, KS and drove every day at what he called the Port of Entry, checking trucks for their permits.



He was there until they closed the station; he then went to Belleville, KS where he was under the Kansas Highway Patrol as a motor carrier inspector. He retired in 2004 with 34 years of service. Leonard also like auctions, helping Remus auction with plenty of sales. Leonard did not have many hobbies but auctions and playing cards were two of his favorites. He also loved his garden and enjoyed to making homemade vegetable juice, tomato juice and sauerkraut. Mom did get him going to bingo which he grumbled a lot of the time, but secretly enjoyed. His grandchildren were his pride and joy. He will be missed by many.



Leonard was preceded in death by his wife Linda ; his parents Amos and Opal; in laws Bill & Velma Bedore.



He is survived by his son Chris (Cheri) of Smith Center; daughters Joann Hrabe of Belleville and Shannon Radke of Victoria, KS; sister Elaine (James) Horn of Salina; brother in law Larry (Susan) Bedore of Kirwin; 5 grandchildren Kyle (Gina) Hrabe of Smith Center, Tiffini, Hannah, Ashlie & Nathan; 1 great granddaughter Bristol; nieces Deb (Keenan) Smith of Las Cruces, NM, Donna (Rennie) Griem of Bennington and Becky (Gantley) Wilson of Kensington; nephew Patrick (Missy) Bedore of Stockton.