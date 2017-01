While talking with his semi-deaf uncle one evening, Ben noticed that his uncle’s “hearing aid” was actually an earphone from a transistor radio. The wire had been cut and was sticking out of his shirt.

“How does that help your hearing?” Ben asked.

“It doesn’t,” his uncle replied. “Just makes people talk louder.”

