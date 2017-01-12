Kansas teen jailed for allegedly building explosive device

DICKINSON COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Dickinson County are investigating a teenage suspect for allegedly building an explosive device.

On Saturday, Herington police and sheriff’s deputies responded after a citizen called to report a suspicions device seen under a bridge near Vane Road and Highway 4 just outside Herington, according to Dickinson County Sheriff Gareth Hoffman.

Following a tip in the investigation, a Herington Police Officer notified the Dickinson County Sheriff’s office and Wednesday evening, deputies executed a search warrant at the home of a teen suspect in Herington.

They arrested the teen.

He faces charges in Dickinson County Court for Criminal use of explosives, Possession of marijuana, and Possession of drug paraphernalia.

He is currently being held in the Juvenile Detention Facility in Junction City awaiting a first appearance in court.

After authorities found the device on Saturday, the Explosive Ordinance Disposal Team from Fort Riley checked it, moved it and detonated it.