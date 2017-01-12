Logan resident Ione Hill-Romeiser passed away, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, in the Logan Manor Nursing Home in Logan at the age of 95.

She was born October 10, 1921 in Cedar, KS the daughter of Leonard & Blanche (McCormick) McNeil. She was a school librarian in Logan.

Ione was preceded in death by her parents; two husbands, James A. Hill & Wilbur Romeiser; and an infant son, Gordon Lynn Hill.

Survivors include her son, Rex Hill & wife, Cindy of San Antonio, TX; and a daughter, Yolanda Pfeifer of Lead, SD; 4 grandchildren; and 4 great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, January 14, 2017 in the Logan Christian Church with Pastor Troy Buss officiating. Burial will follow in the Cedar Cemetery, Cedar, KS.

She will lie in state from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday at the Logan Funeral Home, 102 E. Church Street, Logan, KS 67646, with the family receiving friends from 7 until 8:30 p.m. that evening.

Memorial contributions may be made Logan Manor Nursing Home or Logan Manor Assisted Living.

