HPD arrest log, Jan. 5 to 8

All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

——————————————

Randall Gene Reed, 23, Hays, was arrested at 4:05 a.m. Jan. 8 in the 400 block of West 20th on suspicion of drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kimberly Kay Urbanek, 47, Plainville, was arrested at 9:31 p.m. Jan. 6 in the 2600 block of Fort on suspicion of drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sean Thomas Aldridge, 21, Hays, was arrested at 1:55 a.m. Jan. 5 in the 300 block of East 11th on suspicion of failure to appear.

Jennifer Anne Rome, 26, Hays, was arrested at 2:14 a.m. Jan. 7 in the 600 block of Main on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Jenna Lynel Deleon, 23, Hays, was arrested at 2:16 a.m. Jan. 7 in the 600 block of Walnut on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Braydon Arric Hubert, 20, Manhattan, was arrested at 1:02 a.m. Jan. 6 in the 100 block of West Seventh on suspicion of underage purchase/consumption of alcohol and misinterpreting age.

Les Paul Dean Beddingfield, 39, Hays, was arrested at 7:05 p.m. Jan. 7 in the 1100 block of Vine on suspicion of drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Janell Dawn Belles, 35, Plainville, was arrested at 8:05 p.m. Jan. 6 in the 2600 block of Fort on suspicion of transporting an open container of alcohol.

Terri Lynn Farrington, 55, Hays, was arrested at 10:01 p.m. Jan. 6 in the 2600 block of Fort on suspicion of drug distribution, drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.