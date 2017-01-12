Helen Helena (Benisch) Rhoades Flax, age 82, of WaKeeney, passed away Wednesday, January 11, 2017, at Trego County Lemke Memorial Hospital, WaKeeney. She was born December 21, 1934, on the Benisch family farm in rural Trego County, to Frank and Nellie (Ptaschek) Benisch.

Helen was united in marriage to Lyman Rhoades in WaKeeney, on August 18, 1951. He passed away on August 10, 1972, after 20 years of marriage. On June 15, 1975, she was united in marriage to William Flax, in Salina. They enjoyed 17 years of marriage before his passing on February 18, 1993. Helen was a loving and caring mother of three children, Kenneth, Mary, and Kathryn Rhoades.

She was a member of Christ the King Catholic Church and Altar Society, and VFW Ladies Auxiliary. Helen enjoyed cooking for family and friends. She was known for her delicious food and homemade noodles. She worked in many restaurants and auctions.

Helen is survived by a daughter, Kathryn Rhoades, of WaKeeney; two stepdaughters, Carol and Rose (and families); a brother, Joseph Benisch and wife Mil, of Davenport, Iowa; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husbands; a son, Kenneth Rhoades; a daughter, Mary Rhoades; two brothers, Clarence (Edith), and George (Ruth); two sisters, Mildred and Millie; and three infant siblings.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m., Friday, January 13, 2017, at Christ the King Catholic Church, WaKeeney. Burial will be in the WaKeeney City Cemetery.

Visitation will be 8:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. prior to services on Friday at Christ the King Parish Center, WaKeeney.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Trego County Lemke Memorial Hospital – LTC. Donations made to the organization may be sent to Schmitt Funeral Home, 336 North 12th, WaKeeney, KS 67672.

Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.schmittfuneral.com.