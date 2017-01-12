Florence Catherine Meyer, 96, of Hutchinson, Kansas, and former Russell, Kansas, resident died on Thursday, January 05, 2017, at the Hutchinson Regional Medical Center in Hutchinson, Kansas.

Florence was born on July 27, 1920, in Russell, Kansas, the daughter of Dr. Carl J. and Florence (Geisman) Cramm. She graduated from Russell High School, received her Bachelors’ Degree from Denver University and her Masters’ Degree from Ft. Hays State Univesity. She was united in marriage to Frank Meyer on June 20, 1942 in Denver, Colorado, from this union they were blessed with two children Mary Louise and Frank B. Meyer. She was a member of the Lutheran Church and enjoyed playing the piano and spending time with family and friends.

Surviving family include her daughter Mary Louise Meyer of Hutchinson; brother Dr. Russell Cramm and wife Mary Kay of Olathe, Kansas and sister Mary Elizabeth Cannady of Pueblo West, Colorado.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son Frank B. Meyer and sister Leah Louise McKelvy.

A private service will be held at a later date. Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Mortuary of Russell, Kansas, is in charge of the arrangements.